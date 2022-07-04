No Cowboys crack the top-10 best selling jerseys for 2022 season

It’s no secret that this time of year is a slow season for NFL news. It’s also no secret that the Jones’ can’t stand when business is slow on their end. Whether it’s merchandise, stadium tours, or hosting Pay Per View events at AT&T Stadium, the Jones’ have a large focus on building their brand even when football is not at the top of the list on interest.

That’s why it was very interesting to see that on the NFL’s Instagram page early Saturday morning, that there were zero Cowboys listed on the “top 10 best selling jerseys of 2022” list they posted. In recent years, you could always find at least a Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or CeeDee Lamb somewhere on these lists, and with the emergence of Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs it is even more shocking not to see a single Cowboys player inside the top ten.

Whether this is something that interests you or not, you can almost guarantee it’s something that will grab the Jones family attention. After one of the more disappointing endings to a season for a Cowboys team in some time, the word “apathy” has been thrown around now, more than ever, and things like this will likely catch Jerry’s attention more than losing games, failed conversions, or struggling coaches.

Once Jerry see’s the fans starting to check out, there’s a good chance you can see changes happening inside the building. We often joke about Jerry being more worried about ticket sales, jersey sales, and TV ratings, than the actual game and team building itself, so this is the first glimpse of the fans possibly checking out leading up to the start of the 2022 season.