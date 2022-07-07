When it comes to the NFC East the cream of the crop clearly resides within two teams. Most observers believe that the division will come down to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles like it has for the better part of the last half decade.

Seven of the last ten division titles have been won by Dallas or Philadelphia with the other three belonging to the Washington Commanders. Not to totally ruin Washington’s caps and t-shirts that they surely love from those seasons, but it is worth mentioning that two of their division-winning seasons saw the Cowboys lose their starting quarterback for a majority of it.

Looking at the here and now, there is no denying again that the Cowboys and Eagles stand a bit above the rest. This was evident on the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape that Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Gowton and I co-host where we put together an offense of NFC East All Stars.

So who would comprise a group of offensive All Stars in the NFC East? Glad you asked.

Cowboys and Eagles players are the class of the NFC East on offense

In laying out offensive All Stars we built a starting lineup for a team trotting out in 11 personnel. This felt the most fair to the game of football as it is mostly played in today’s day and age.

BLG and I agreed on most of the selections with only two real discussions happening.

QB: Dak Prescott (Cowboys) RB: Tony Pollard (Cowboys) LT: Tyron Smith (Cowboys) LG: Landon Dickerson (Eagles) C: Jason Kelce (Eagles) RG: Zack Martin (Cowboys) RT: Lane Johnson (Eagles) TE: Dallas Goedert (Eagles) WR: A.J. Brown (Eagles) WR: Terry McLaurin (Commanders) WR: CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

All told we had five Cowboys, five Eagles, and a single Commander in Terry McLaurin. While this is admittedly a podcast hosted by a Cowboys fan and Eagles fan, is there another Commander or Giant that anyone wants to make a case for?

The general disposition involved here was who these players are in the current moment, and given the state of the rosters in Washington and New York, it obviously isn’t all too shocking that they would be mostly absent.

As far as the disagreements are concerned they came at left tackle and tight end. Gowton argued (just a bit) for Jordan Mailta who had an impressive season last year, but Tyron Smith out-grades him in every capacity and is a future Hall of Famer.

Some may believe that Dallas Goedert is easily the best tight end in the NFC East, but Dalton Schultz certainly has a case. Schultz has out-performed Goedert from a production standpoint since becoming the Cowboys full-time starter in 2020, and while the former dealt with Zach Ertz in the same offense, it isn’t like the latter was on an offense void of weapons in the passing game.