Cowboys news: Trevon Diggs hints at possibility of him and brother Stefon playing together

Lets hope it’s Stefon to Dallas and not the other way around.

FRISCO - The Buffalo Bills recently locked up Stefon Diggs under the terms of a handsome four-year extension that’ll keep the Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through 2027. The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, sit on their present cap room because eventually they’ll want to pay his brother Trevon, the All-Pro cornerback. Still - maybe just in the interest of dreaming fun - the Diggs brothers enjoy entertaining the possibility of teaming up someday in the NFL, according to a Sports Illustrated profile, and Trevon said this week he thinks “it could happen eventually.”

As the season fast approaches, it is time to lock in on where the Cowboys could improve their roster.

13) Which Position Still Needs To Be Addressed? Nick Eatman: This one seems like it’s a given, but I’ll take it anyway. But there’s no way this offensive line is set, right? I can’t really put my finger on exactly what’s going to happen. But the backup tackles don’t seem ready right now. There are concerns up and down the line with everyone other than Zack Martin. It just seems like another veteran, even a backup with starting history somewhere else, would make sense for this unit. There are just too many question marks, starting with Tyron’s health, to the development of both Tyler Smith and Tyler Biadasz and if Terence Steele is truly ready to take over at right tackle. I can’t imagine nothing happens here at the offensive line before now and the start of the season. Kyle Youmans: There’s a severe lack of depth at the linebacker spot. With the injury history surrounding the position, I’m a bit surprised they haven’t already added to the depth chart. Especially when some of the current contributors like Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox have had injury trouble in the past. I still have that expectation that they’ll add a veteran to the group, but who knows when that would happen.

A lot of offseason hype for the Cowboys biggest rival, but does it even matter?

As the start of the NFL season comes upon us, so does the prediction of where the Dallas Cowboys fall in the hierarchy of the good teams in the league. Depending on which publication or talking head you trust, the Cowboys will either win the NFC East for the second year in a row or lose out to the perceived “more talented” Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is definitely a hater and is predicting Philly to win the division. Smh The Cowboys might miss out on the playoffs altogether. Regardless of what side of the fence you’re leaning on, the Cowboys created their own self-inflicted personnel issues, giving the talking heads a topic to discuss ad nauseum. However, I look at the Cowboys’ roster as one of a glass half-filled. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys did lose some talented players, but we all know that it takes more than just talent to win in this league. PFF says the Eagles are more talented than the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s going to take more than a talented roster to beat the Cowboys in 2022. The biggest disappointment for Cowboys Nation heading into the 2022 season were the losses of key players like Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Randy Gregory. The one Dallas had over most teams was the talent at the wide receiver position. And when it came to its NFC counterparts, their talent was above all others.

We know from now until week one a lot is going to change.

Twelve wins in the regular season didn’t mean much for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 since they got knocked out of the playoffs in the opening round at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Now, head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to take the next step, which could be challenging after some of the losses on the roster this offseason. While players such as Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and Cedrick Wilson are all playing elsewhere in 2022, the Cowboys did add more talent at several positions. Although many were added to this roster before training camp, the front office eventually needs to decide on a final 53-man roster. These three players run the risk of getting cut during training camp or preseason if they don’t perform to their top ability. 3. Tarell Basham, EDGE Tarell Basham was an unheralded signing ahead of the 2021 season and while he didn’t make a massive impact, he did exactly what the Cowboys hoped he would. The former third-round pick played in all 17 games — which was huge considering the injuries suffered by Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence — with six starts.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.