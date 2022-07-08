Cowboys roster move: Lirim Hajrullahu now official, Dallas also bringing in linebacker Christian Sam

We have about three weeks to go until the Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California for training camp and when they arrive they will look a bit different than they have for the last few weeks. On Friday it was reported that the Cowboys made the signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu official, but his addition was reported a week ago so it wasn’t much of a surprise. They had an open roster spot for him.

In the mothership’s official announcement of Hajrullahu’s return, they also noted that Dallas has signed linebacker Christian Sam who was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. Interestingly enough, Dallas took Chris Covington two linebackers later in the same round.

Sam hasn’t had much of an NFL career to date but was a part of the USFL in its return. He replaces Davante Bond on the roster who was placed on injured reserve.

Also of note, the Cowboys worked out Malik Jefferson.

On Friday the Cowboys also worked out a group of free agents, most notably linebacker Malik Jefferson, who was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2018 and played for the Colts last season.

While it isn’t worth reading into any sort of workouts, it is clear that the Cowboys are not exactly totally done tinkering with their roster. Perhaps they will make another move before heading out to California.