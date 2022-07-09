Cowboys news: Someone needs to step up and take over Randy Gregory’s production

The rioght defensive end spot is up for grabs.

Kyle Youmans: Let’s start with the bad news. Gregory’s production came from more than just what showed up on the stat sheet. Sure, he only tallied six sacks, but 43 total pressures and an 84.4 pass rush grade (according to PFF) will both be tough to replicate. The good news is, not one single player has to carry all that weight. I’m enthusiastic that the combination of Dante Fowler Jr., Dorance Armstrong, and rookie Sam Williams can all create a similar production at different points throughout the season. More so than the complete unit of pass rushers has done in the past. Nick Eatman: This isn’t hate towards Gregory because I do think he’s very talented and does things on the field that stats don’t always show. But let’s not forget that in his career, the best defensive coordinator he played under was Dan Quinn. And I’m gonna say the best defensive teammate he played with was Micah Parsons. So while replacing Gregory won’t be the easiest thing in the world, I think it can be done. Are we not sure Gregory’s breakout season in 2021 wasn’t more of a result of Quinn/Parsons/Diggs, etc? We aren’t sure. We won’t really know that for a while. So to answer the question, I think it’ll be Sam Williams, to be honest. Initially, probably a combination of Armstrong/Fowler/Basham, but eventually, Williams might have those freakish-like skills that Quinn will bring to the surface.

A campaign to get some older Cowboys legends into the Hall of Fame.

Chuck Howley, 54. By the way, the first 54 in the Ring (sorry Randy White) and fourth to be named overall behind just Bob Lilly (1975), followed by Don Meredith and Don Perkins the year after that. Pretty high company when you were next in 1977. And remember this, the godfather of the Ring, Tex Schramm, was not a frivolous judge of just who belonged up there. The original Cowboys president, a better judge than most, thought this linebacker Howley was a keystone to building the expansion franchise into what it became, and that he was one of the very best players, not just for the Cowboys but in the entire NFL. Ah, wait, don’t bother writing your congressman, you know, that old saying, seemingly tone-deaf as they are. These days truly seems a waste of time. Better yet, write, er text, er Tweet, Instagram one of the 48 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee (there is one at-large position open). Their names are listed on the PFHOF website. I’m sure you guys are more resourceful navigating than I to track these folks down. No longer should one Chuck Howley be on, as one website decided, the All-Snub Team.

Can a deal get done?

Four players face a July 15 deadline to reach agreement on a long-term deal or they will play this season under the franchise tag. Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz all have made it clear to their respective teams that they don’t want to pay under the tag. Schultz is due $10.9 million on the 2022 tag, which he signed shortly after the Cowboys applied it. He skipped the final week of voluntary offseason activities to express his frustration at the lack of progress on a long-term deal. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team and Dalton’s representation will “make another run at it” with hopes of getting an agreement in the next week. Eight players were tagged, but Davante Adams, Cam Robinson, Chris Godwin and David Njoku signed long-term deals since.

A look around the NFC East.

Biggest remaining need: With how they’ve approached free agency early and late, the Cowboys don’t think they have a big need. Maybe they could use a veteran interior offensive lineman, specifically a center. Maybe they could use another pass-rusher. Kicker could be an issue with only the undrafted Jonathan Garibay on the roster. However, wide receiver looks to be the most pressing need. In one OTA, Prescott’s top three receivers were a third-round pick and two undrafted free agents because Lamb, Washington, Gallup and Brown were not practicing. Any injury to that group going forward could be devastating. Projected order of finish: At some point a team has to repeat as the NFC East champion, and that happens this season with the Cowboys doing what the 2003-04 Eagles did. Philadelphia will close the gap on Dallas and earn a wild-card bid again, followed by the Giants and Commanders. There are too many questions in all phases for New York and Washington to believe either can challenge Dallas or Philadelphia in the division race.

