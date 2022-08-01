Cowboys news: Jerry Jones says they have ‘inside knowledge’ with Takk McKinley visit

The Cowboys are certainly familiar with McKinley.

“We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.” The Dallas Cowboys - benefiting from what they believe is “inside knowledge’’ - brought free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley in for a visit on Saturday. But we’ll tap the brakes on the reports that a signing is imminent. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” COO Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.” At the same time, a source tells CowboysSI.com that McKinley - coming off a torn Achilles injury that cut short his 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns - is interested in a “tour’’ of teams that might want to sign him, a list that could include the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the 6-2-250 pass-rusher McKinley, 26, “has a chance to play this year. We’ll see where we go from here.”

There are several prominent storylines that stand out from the first week of camp.

3. The health of LB Jabril Cox & WR Michael Gallup Entering the 2022 season, the health of wide receiver Michael Gallup and linebacker Jabril Cox are huge concerns. However, to the surprise of everyone, Cox was not on any injured list to start training camp, and Gallup might not miss as many games as we originally thought. When Cox was drafted in the fourth round last season, fans got excited to see a player who had a second-round grade fall in the Cowboys’ lap. He played well on an LSU team that was not the same as the Joe Burrow-led team in 2019. Part of the reason former linebacker Jaylon Smith was cut was to see what Cox could produce on the field. Unfortunately, his season ended early after tearing his ACL in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, he has been rehabbing with no time frame for returning to the field. This week it was announced there would be no restrictions on Cox, and he will be healthy enough to practice. It will be interesting to see how long it takes before he can start stealing snaps away from Leighton Vander Esch.

The competition for the backup quarterback role might be closer than fans expected.

I’ll be the first to tell you I am a big fan of Rush and thought nobody had a shot to test him for the backup QB spot on the depth chart for the Cowboys. That was until Grier made noise the last few days. Grier had a solid day Friday in training camp. He made some tight window throws, including the “play of the day,” on a throw to the back of the end zone where TJ Vasher came down with an impressive one-handed touchdown catch. Even with an impressive day from Grier, does anyone think it’s enough to continue to push Rush for the backup role? Rush stepped in a season ago on the road at Minnesota when Dak Prescott missed a week and took care of business. You would have to think this would need to continue throughout the rest of camp, even into the first handful of preseason games, if Grier wants a real shot at QB2. It’s fun to watch someone force Rush into a situation where he can’t be comfortable thinking nobody will compete for his backup role.

Jerry wants the second-year cornerback to treat this season as a new chapter in his career.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was not charged with a crime, but in March he was a passenger in a car from which shots were fired, killing a 20-year-old man in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy to have a member of his organization anywhere near such a crime. Jones talked about the incident with Joseph for the first time on Saturday, and he said he told Joseph the Cowboys expect him to be better off the field. “We obviously don’t need our players to be involved in situations that make this come up about your character,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that. [Our message to him is] Now get in here and be a good player, be a guy everybody depends on, and make your name in a positive way and clean it up.” Jones then said on the field, Joseph is “having a real good camp.” The Cowboys spent a second-round draft pick on Joseph last year, and they think he’s going to be a good player for them. If he can stay out of trouble off the field.

Ezekiel Elliott has been receiving a lot of attention early in camp, this time from a Cowboys legend.

Since we were speaking to him just hours after Jerry’s comments about Elliott, it felt only fitting to ask him what he thought. He agrees that Zeke needs to be the focus of the running game and what’s more is he thinks Zeke should be the focus of the entire offense as a whole. Obviously Emmitt Smith is a running back from a different era, one that transcended just about any obstacle that was placed in front of him. He truly was the type of back that he is describing Zeke to be and while that is not to say that Zeke isn’t effective in his own right, the usage of a committee at the position in today’s NFL certainly has its merits. It does seem clear that the Cowboys want to continue to prioritize Ezekiel Elliott in the run game and in their offense as a whole. In discussing Zeke, the state of his game often tends to get exaggerated in the advocacy for Tony Pollard, the truth can be somewhere in between in that they are both good players and can both be used to help the team in the overall.

Only 42 days until the 2022 Cowboys’ season opener.

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we’ll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 42 days to the start of the season. Countdown | Play 42: Trevon Diggs Pick-Six The Play: Cowboys fans saw just how electrifying Trevon Diggs could in 2021 during his third season in the NFL. After all, he led the league in interceptions with 11 and set the franchise record for most interceptions in a season. But it was Week 6 against the Patriots where Diggs really left his mark. With Dallas trailing late in the fourth quarter, Diggs jumped Kendrick Bourne’s route on a Mac Jones pass before taking it 42 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a late lead in a game they’d eventually win in overtime.

