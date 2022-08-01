 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #5 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Tony Catalina
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their fifth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

A quick housekeeping note.

With it being the first padded practice of 2022, it is time for the big guys to shine.

Something worth monitoring for Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys kicking competition is important to the season.

Ball security for offense, working ball-stripping technique for the defense.

QB1 out there honing in on his craft.

Feels like a win if it is anyone other than CeeDee Lamb, right?

We would like to see this connection all season long please.

Mojo moments are back? Yeah baby, yeah.

Good to see the offensive line getting work in on those stunts and twists upfront.

ALL DAY.

Zack Martin solid as solid can be.

Hope all is well for James Washington.

Young rookie flashing in the defensive interior.

QB1 with a dot to Noah Brown.

Dak to CeeDee looks to be in a groove early in camp.

Hoping for the best for Jayron Kearse. Anything non-contact you hold your breath for.

All is well with Jayron Kearse after all.

Dak to Schultz is as consistent as they come.

We all know the running game flows through Zeke.

T.J. Vasher has been flashing in camp here so far.

More touches for Pollard please.

You love to see it.

The trust between the two is clearly there.

Nahshon Wright with an INT.

Pollard in the passing game is money.

