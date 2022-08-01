Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #5 recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their fifth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

A quick housekeeping note.

It is considered a matter of when, not if, Cowboys OT Matt Waletzko will undergo surgery on shoulder subluxation. Rookie fifth-round pick is not expected to practice this week. Shoulder issue has history, dating back to senior year at North Dakota. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

With it being the first padded practice of 2022, it is time for the big guys to shine.

Now the work really begins for the interior guys pic.twitter.com/IrBoONbjE3 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

Something worth monitoring for Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke Elliott has a pretty heavy tape job on his left wrist today. pic.twitter.com/f0XmmVJuAD — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys kicking competition is important to the season.

#Cowboys kickers looking a bit better ahead of first padded practice.



Not perfect, but accurate on most attempts — including (not below) two near 50-yarders right down Main St. by Jonathan Garibay … with room to spare. pic.twitter.com/NoZzuZ2zqM — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 1, 2022

Jonathan Garibay missed from 55 but made this one from 53 pic.twitter.com/M4IJvC6v7m — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2022

Ball security for offense, working ball-stripping technique for the defense.

LVE and Micah Parsons working on stripping the football. Parsons forces a fumble. pic.twitter.com/YBRM6v9uZU — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

QB1 out there honing in on his craft.

Dak back in the pads this morning #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/ndrS7IzJ6o — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 1, 2022

Feels like a win if it is anyone other than CeeDee Lamb, right?

Tolbert and Turpin fielding punts pic.twitter.com/AFsAKd0yp4 — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) August 1, 2022

KaVontae Turpin working on punt returns pic.twitter.com/sw8w8X1dPx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2022

We would like to see this connection all season long please.

Dak to CeeDee pic.twitter.com/Ga20BoWNCd — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

Mojo moments are back? Yeah baby, yeah.

The first mojo moment of camp saw the Cowboys offense with :18 on the clock. They ran a draw with Zeke Elliott, which set up 4th & 1 with the clock still rolling, and a rush to get the FG unit on… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S6ePS6erwt — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

Good to see the offensive line getting work in on those stunts and twists upfront.

Cowboys first-round OT Tyler Smith at last in pads. The expected left guard starter, # 73, is middle right here. pic.twitter.com/58j6DSUObc — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 1, 2022

ALL DAY.

Zack Martin solid as solid can be.

Zack Martin doing what he does… pic.twitter.com/BqzoHLMDH0 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

Hope all is well for James Washington.

James Washington coming up limp after a heavily contested target against Trevon Diggs. Can't put weight on the right ankle: pic.twitter.com/jcvqUhsCtk — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 1, 2022

Cowboys WR James Washington has been carted off practice field in Oxnard. https://t.co/sBM4F4HuEH pic.twitter.com/kCv19JqROV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Jerry Jones on James Washington’s foot injury: “I don’t have the details, but I’m concerned about it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2022

Young rookie flashing in the defensive interior.

Ridgeway gets his revenge with what could be deemed a disruption if this were a real play.



His strength… #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ym1ZyOHmGb — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 1, 2022

QB1 with a dot to Noah Brown.

Dak to CeeDee looks to be in a groove early in camp.

Another CeeDee Lamb catch in team drills pic.twitter.com/UAyYmG9hv2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2022

Hoping for the best for Jayron Kearse. Anything non-contact you hold your breath for.

And now Cowboys S Jayron Kearse is struggling to put weight on right leg. Non-contact injury. Here is the play. pic.twitter.com/IglN1BmYOa — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

All is well with Jayron Kearse after all.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse has returned to team drills. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Dak to Schultz is as consistent as they come.

Dak to Dalton Schultz on the TE screen pic.twitter.com/4JM9wl7Yi6 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

We all know the running game flows through Zeke.

T.J. Vasher has been flashing in camp here so far.

More touches for Pollard please.

Big hole opened up for Tony Pollard by the Cowboys offensive line pic.twitter.com/zrtmA2Qsai — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

You love to see it.

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith and DT Trysten Hill engage in trenches during first padded practice. (Right of screen.) pic.twitter.com/IiPlglAieZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

The trust between the two is clearly there.

Dak Prescott in the scramble finds CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/2BMoykwzve — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 1, 2022

Nahshon Wright with an INT.

Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright with interception, competing against WR T.J. Vasher again. Made better play on ball. https://t.co/xSiRK22Ua1 pic.twitter.com/tqmP393Kup — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Pollard in the passing game is money.

