[UPDATE] Cowboys James Washington suffers foot fracture, out at least 2 months

[UPDATE]: Confirmed, James Washington fractured his foot in practice today. He will miss significant time.

Cowboys WR James Washington is expected to make initial 53-man roster on Aug. 30. He'll be four weeks post-surgery at time. Team can then decide whether to place Washington on injured reserve. If he goes on IR now, he won't be eligible for midseason activation (min. 4 games out). https://t.co/6f6IceBVGx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys may have a problem on their hands after an injury at training camp. Wide receiver James Washington came down awkwardly after leaping for a pass and was unable to continue. He was eventually carted off the field.

Cowboys WR James Washington has been carted off practice field in Oxnard. https://t.co/sBM4F4HuEH pic.twitter.com/kCv19JqROV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

After practice, there are fears that this could be a serious injury.

Jerry Jones on James Washington’s foot injury: “I don’t have the details, but I’m concerned about it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2022

Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

The Cowboys situation at wide receiver has been a topic all offseason after they traded away Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency. CeeDee Lamb is their WR1, but after him there is a lot of uncertainty. Washington was brought in as a free agent veteran who could help stabilize the depth chart until Michael Gallup gets back, but now that plan is in danger.

The Cowboys may have to go outside the organization and bring in another veteran wide receiver depending on what the final diagnosis for Washington turns out to be. This is definitely one of the worst position groups for the Cowboys to lose a player.