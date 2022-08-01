 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[UPDATE] Cowboys James Washington suffers foot fracture, out at least 2 months

The Cowboys have their first real injury problem in camp.

By Dave Halprin Updated
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[UPDATE]: Confirmed, James Washington fractured his foot in practice today. He will miss significant time.

The Dallas Cowboys may have a problem on their hands after an injury at training camp. Wide receiver James Washington came down awkwardly after leaping for a pass and was unable to continue. He was eventually carted off the field.

After practice, there are fears that this could be a serious injury.

The Cowboys situation at wide receiver has been a topic all offseason after they traded away Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency. CeeDee Lamb is their WR1, but after him there is a lot of uncertainty. Washington was brought in as a free agent veteran who could help stabilize the depth chart until Michael Gallup gets back, but now that plan is in danger.

The Cowboys may have to go outside the organization and bring in another veteran wide receiver depending on what the final diagnosis for Washington turns out to be. This is definitely one of the worst position groups for the Cowboys to lose a player.

