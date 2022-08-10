The Dallas Cowboys have returned to Oxnard and continue training camp practice for the 2022 season. We’ll be providing open threads for you to follow our curated Twitter list of media and others covering or discussing the Cowboys practice. After the practice, we’ll have a recap of the action with a YouTube show covering everything that happened. Subscribe to our YouTube channel right here.
Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #13 live thread: Follow the action on Twitter
Follow along and converse as the Cowboys practice at training camp.
