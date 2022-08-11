Cowboys named as a potential landing spot for veteran WR Nelson Agholor

When James Washington went down with a significant foot injury near the start of camp, it seemed like a given the Cowboys would bring in an outside receiver to help fill the void. So far, that has not been the case, and Dallas has continued to push the narrative that they believe in some of their young, unproven wideouts.

While this may be the case right now, a lot can change after the Cowboys play their first preseason game this Saturday. If the Cowboys are not impressed with what they see from some of their young pass catchers, they may decide it is finally time to go out and bring in a veteran at the receiver position.

If the Cowboys were to look to acquire a receiver via trade, one potential option could be 29-year-old Nelson Agholor. In a recent article by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, Dallas was named as a potential landing spot if Agholor was to be dealt.

Here’s what Kay had to say about why he thinks the two could be a potential fit.

The Dallas Cowboys receiving corps has been gutted this offseason. Trades, injuries and free agency took a toll on what was one of the league’s deepest groups last year.While the Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1 wideout and promising rookie Jalen Tolbert behind him, there is a critical lack of depth. That could change if the club engineers a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Nelson Agholor.The receivers room in New England has gotten a bit crowded this offseason after the franchise landed veteran DeVante Parker in a trade and drafted a promising second-round prospect in Tyquan Thornton. With Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne returning to round out the receiving corps, Agholor could be the odd man out. The Cowboys would provide ample opportunity. Even with Michael Gallup and James Washington returning this season, Agholor could provide big-play capabilities for a unit that is one injury away from a full-blown crisis.

While Agholor isn’t a guy that’s going to come in and take Dallas’ offense to the next level, he would be an experienced player above what they currently have behind CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert at the receiver position.

Like Kay mentioned, Agholor could fill in during Washington’s absence as the No. 3 guy and would provide insurance in case Washington or Gallup isn’t able to come back fully healthy and are forced to miss time again.

Overall, if the cost is something like a Day 3 pick, going after a veteran wideout, like Nelson Agholor, makes too much sense for the Cowboys not to pursue.