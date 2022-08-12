Cowboys news: Fights a big part of the story when it came to joint practices with the Broncos

If you had to describe Thursday’s practice in one word it would be “aggressive”.

DENVER – Observations and standouts from the Cowboys-Broncos outdoor joint practice at the Broncos’ practice facility: Micah Parsons is apparently hard to block for the Broncos, too. Parsons has wrecked many of practices in Oxnard and he carried that over into Denver as well. Parsons pulled up many times before getting to the Denver QBs, including starter Russell Wilson. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected multiple times during team drills, continuing the strong practice work they were putting together before the team traveled to Denver. Prescott found Lamb for a 25-yard touchdown on a post route, with Lamb beating cornerback Michael Ojemudia for the score. As expected, things got chippy in the second hour of practice when both teams lined up against each other for 11-on-11 work. A few post-play shoves ensued, particularly among offensive and defensive linemen. All the scuffles quickly dispersed. As Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said before practice, “We don’t want the fights. We’re not here for fights. I don’t view it as toughness.” Former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who made headlines in the spring when he changed his mind about re-signing in Dallas and joined the Broncos, was not practicing on Thursday as he is on the PUP list. But he was in the middle of the action several times, barking back and forth – sometimes in a playful mood, but other times not. Gregory was in the middle of several of the fights that occurred. Dak Prescott said “he missed us” when asked why Gregory was so vocal.

To say Thursday’s practice got chippyie would be an understatement.

The Denver Broncos had an eventful final day of training camp. Denver hosted the Dallas Cowboys at practice on Thursday ahead of their preseason showdown on Saturday. The Broncos’ defense apparently had several scuffles with the Cowboys’ offense during the joint practice session. Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan tweeted that it was “one of the most out-of-control” practices he’s ever witnessed. At one point, the benches cleared after Denver’s defense rolled into quarterback Dak Prescott, according to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. Mason tweeted that there were seven dust-ups at practice, all of them between the Broncos’ defense and the Cowboys’ offense. Denver defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer was apparently at the middle of several of the scuffles.

You never like to see an injury. Hopefully it is not too serious.

Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares. Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a cart was driven onto the field, but the undrafted fourth-year man out of Michigan was eventually able to walk off on his own. Reports after practice reveal that Bunting is dealing with some neck soreness, but X-rays were negative. Rookie nose tackle John Ridgeway also took a blow during a different portion of work. He looked to sustain some sort of injury to his right leg during the defense’s 11-on-11 period with the Denver offense. He, too, left the practice field under his own power with trainers and headed for the locker room. The Arkansas lineman came into camp with a nasty reputation and is quickly living up to it. He scuffled with his own teammates this past week in Oxnard.

The Cowboys need some players to step up in a big way this year. Who do you think is a breakout candidate?

The Cowboys have a few potential breakout candidates going into this season. The current depth of the roster could leave a few guys a window to step up and have a solid season for Dallas to be consistent. Most of these names have been seen and heard throughout training camp. They have set themselves up for a chance rolling into the season to have a breakout-type year, and if the Cowboys receive solid play from them, they should have a positive outcome as the season goes on. Simi Fehoko & Noah Brown. I am adding both players because whoever assumes the role of WR3 is going to have a breakout year. (In my opinion). So many opportunities are going to be available even when Michael Gallup returns. A breakout year does not mean going for 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns. These guys, 600 yards and five touchdowns would be beautiful. That is a breakout season for the LITTLE impact they have made thus far in their career. Dallas will be looking for someone early to help CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the offense. Fehoko and Brown closed training camp on a high note. Scrolling through Twitter the last few days, it was nothing but positive things from Cowboys reporters who got to watch them firsthand all camp. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong might be the most underrated player on the Cowboys roster. A breakout year could be in store for Armstrong. He signed a two-year $12 million deal in March. He played in just 13 games last season (five starts) and still had a career-high in tackles (37), sacks (5), and quarterback hits (12) while adding a fumble recovery, blocked punt, and a defensive touchdown in week 14.

