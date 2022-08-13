Cowboys news: With the first preseason game here, roster cutdown dates inch closer

As we inch closer to cutdowns, here’s a few names that could surprise some people.

WR Noah Brown Wait, isn’t Brown reportedly having a breakout camp? Aren’t the Cowboys rather thin when it comes to veteran receivers? What gives here? Well, key in on that word veteran. After playing in 13 games in 2020, Brown is now a vested veteran, meaning that he would not have to endure the waiver process if released off the offseason roster. Waivers would mean any team could put a claim in on his contract and he’d be awarded to whichever club had the worst 2020 record. Vested veterans aren’t waived, they’re outright released. Dallas has employed this tactic in the past, and Brown could be right back with the organization as soon as a player is moved to returnable-IR. There are several candidates for this, including Brown’s fellow WR James Washington. Someone will be cut so that Washington can make the initial 53-man roster and then quickly get shuffled to injured reserve. Brown’s low salary make him a perfect candidate for this type of roster trickery.

Is James Washington headed to IR or will he stay on the active roster?

The Dallas Cowboys, like the rest of the NFL, still have a lot of work to do until the 2022 season officially kicks off. Right now everybody is in evaluation mode trying to figure out how to best construct their final 53-man roster. There is no shortage of tough decisions that will have to be made, and one of those includes what Dallas plans to do with James Washington. Sadly, James Washington has had a run of bad luck since joining the Cowboys this offseason as one of the few outside free agents they signed. First, an injury to his left foot sidelined him in OTA’s and minicamp, and to add injury to injury, he unfortunately fractured his right foot in practice at training camp. You could say Washington has never really been able to find his footing (pun intended) since joining the Dallas Cowboys. Being sidelined for the next 6 to 10 weeks is less than ideal, especially considering he was signed to help bridge the gap until Michael Gallup returned to the starting lineup from his own injury. What’s worse, all of this puts Dallas in somewhat of a bind in more ways than one. The first dilemma the Cowboys have to solve is whether or not James Washington is worth stashing until he can return from injury. This is a sticky situation because if they want to keep Washington around he has to make the initial 53-roster in order to make a midseason return. To do that though, Dallas may have to release someone and subject them to waivers before hopefully re-signing them to create a short-term roster spot for No. 83.

Who will standout in preseason game one?

DENVER – The Cowboys have practiced against each other for nearly two weeks, and even went against the Broncos in a practice on Thursday. But now it’s time to play a game, even if it’s one of three preseason games. Let the true evaluation process begin. Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on for Saturday night’s preseason opener in Denver.

Comeback season for _________ __________?

We won’t see anyone on the roster this year make an impact like Dak Prescott did in his return last season, but Dallas still has players who could bounce back in a big way. The first player that jumps off the screen is Michael Gallup. The lack of Gallup will be on the forefront for a few games until he returns to the lineup. I have hopes for Noah Brown or Simi Fehoko, but neither compares to what Gallup brings at the WR position. With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb moves to WR1, and Jalen Tolbert will help but will make more of an impact as WR3. Gallup is incredibly talented, and his ability to highpoint the football is among the best in the league. The timetable for his return is still in question, but if Dallas can win two out of the first three or go 1-and-1 without him, that is a win. By the time he returns, the Cowboys should know what they have in Brown and Fehoko, and that should allow them to ease Gallup back to the WR2 role and move those players back behind Tolbert. DeMarcus Lawrence was activated on December 2nd last season, but he only played seven games. Lawrence is not what he once was when he had double-digit sacks in 2017 and 2018. Lawrence will still create attention when his hand is in the dirt, and it will help Micah Parsons put pressure on the offense. He might do enough numbers-wise for people to put him on the list, but being on the field will play a huge factor.

The Cowboys need to at least show signs of growth in 2022.

Everyone knows by now that this has always been a very nurturing Dak Prescott space. Over the years, you could find countless pieces of support and explanations on how the Cowboys have a very good QB and that the public has gone way too far with the constant belly-aching about every detail of his game. How he has earned his standing in the league and his contract that demonstrates it. But, the public demands further Super Bowls from this franchise — rightfully so — and therefore consistently rips the starting QB to shreds every time the Cowboys fall short versus an opponent in a significant moment. This was true well before Prescott lived here and will probably be true well past his exit if he doesn’t kill the demons and win it all sometime himself. It seems to someone like me who has covered this team for a few decades now that the last group of QB1 defenders — those who explained how Tony Romo was never to blame for any franchise shortfalls — turned on the new QB1 (Prescott) to protect his predecessor’s legacy. If Romo was going to be blamed too much, in their estimation, we are going to make sure that the new guy gets it even worse. I know the history since Troy Aikman all too well and I know this is a dangerous column to write for all of these reasons. Still, I’ve had it on my mind for months so let’s get it on (digital) paper today. It is time for Prescott to take the next big step. There aren’t many steps left for him to take, but he has a few more up to the very top. Sands are going through the hourglass as we speak. It is time. Right now. In 2022.

The Cowboys make another marketing signing.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Cowboys have taken a major step to expand their brand and business presence in Mexico, reaching a landmark partnership with Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision in a deal expected to be announced Friday morning. As part of the three-year contract, the content provider will broadcast all Cowboys preseason games in Mexico through 2024, beginning Saturday evening at the Denver Broncos on ViX, a TelevisaUnivsion streaming service. The Cowboys also will distribute in-house media content, which TelevisaUnivision will deliver to its Mexican audience across varied platforms. Media, however, is only one segment to the deal, said Marco Liceaga, senior vice president of sports growth enterprises at TelevisaUnivision. While using the Cowboys’ intellectual property, including the star logo, the company can leverage its own local business relationships to help the Cowboys explore and secure commercial partners and sponsors in Mexico.

