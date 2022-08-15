Dak Prescott talks 2022 season, being a leader, goals for the year ... and getting tackled by ‘Real Housewives’ stars

When it is all said and done, the 2022 season is going to come down to one thing for the Dallas Cowboys — and that is quarterback Dak Prescott.

There is no more important player in football than your quarterback and the Cowboys have been fortunate to have Prescott under center for six years now. Time tends to fly that way.

Recently, thanks to our friends at DIRECTV, we were fortunate enough to get to talk to Prescott about the upcoming season, what challenges he is facing, how the time has in fact flown by throughout his career so far, and much more. You can listen to the episode right here:

While Dak is extremely serious about preparing for the upcoming season, he was a lot more lighthearted when shooting a commercial at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium earlier this summer for DIRECTV’s “Get Your TV Together” campaign. And while the NFL often feels like a reality show, for this shoot, Prescott was joined by some genuine reality TV stars: Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore. The Real Housewives were decked out in their sparkliest and most bedazzled football gear for the tongue-in-cheek ad that celebrates DIRECTV airing both football and the reality hit franchise this fall. We never thought we’d see Dak tackled by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice, or Kenya catch a ball in a leopard skin purse ... As usual, RHOBH star Kyle Richards “just wanted to talk!”

DIRECTV is pulling the curtain back on an unexpected grouping of five household names from live sports and reality TV in a hilarious and dynamic football-themed :30 TV commercial known as “The Wives House.” The ad is a light-hearted look at what really happens when the best of reality TV and sports come together. In the most recent iteration of the “Get Your TV Together” campaign, quarterback Dak Prescott and Real Housewives superstar Teresa Giudice meet face-to-face on the football gridiron. Viewers get a front-row seat for Giudice’s first and likely last quarterback sack, in addition to guest appearances from Real Housewives legends Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore, as well as Prescott’s real-life teammate, CeeDee Lamb. “Our entertaining commercials throughout the years have always been a great way to help consumers understand what DIRECTV does – delivering the best content in one place for maximum enjoyment,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV. “Shooting the DIRECTV commercial was a great experience,” said Dak Prescott. “I hope that both football fans and reality show buffs will have as much fun watching it as we did making it.” “I never imagined I’d be doing a commercial in a football jersey, but I truly enjoyed myself on set with Dak,” said Teresa Giudice. “I can’t wait to have my fellow Housewives over for a DIRECTV viewing party to see it.” While a truly unlikely match-up in the real world the spot, developed in collaboration with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, highlights the content “super aggregation” model made possible by DIRECTV offering the best of Live TV and On Demand content. Whether that be sports, reality TV, documentaries, news, the latest cultural phenomenon, the old classics or a bit of everything. DIRECTV gives its viewers permission to sit back and indulge in whatever they might fancy - and be thoroughly entertained, even when watching one of its ads.

Prescott didn’t just appear in DIRECTV’s latest commercial, but as he told us, he was also able to incorporate teammate CeeDee Lamb, which was very cool to see.

Much has been made to this point about the growing relationship between Dak and CeeDee, something he talked to us about in our chat. He noted how excited he is about CeeDee and discussed having his locker moved closer to his own as this season got set to unfold.

Among the narratives encircling Prescott this season is the idea that not having to deal with the road back from injury is a significant thing for him. We asked him about this and he noted that it is in fact substantial to not have to face any hurdles along those lines. This has been an offseason void of any off-the-field circumstance in that respect for Prescott, which is why so many people are excited to see him hit the field in 2022.

