Cowboys roster move: Dallas Cowboys reportedly down to 85 players after moving on from five

By Tuesday afternoon teams around the National Football League have to be down to 85 players. It is a part of the way that things work this time of year and a first part of the process towards trimming down to 53 players on everyone’s final roster.

While nothing is official until it is official the Cowboys are seemingly down to 85 players already as The Dallas Morning News reported on the five moves that they will be making in order to get down to where they have to.

Cowboys must reduce from 90- to 85-man roster by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. They are waive-injuring CB Kyron Brown, FB Ryan Nall, TE Ian Bunting and WR Ty Fryfogle and waiving DL Austin Faoliu, people familiar with decisions said. Players told this morning.



Next cut to 80 on Aug. 23. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 15, 2022

According to the DMN the Cowboys are waive-injuring Kyron Brown, Ryan Nall, Ian Bunting, and Ty Fryfogle while outright waiving Austin Faoliu. None of the moves are any sort of surprise.

There are obviously a lot of fans upset with the state of the backup quarterback, reserve tackle, and kicker situations, but it’s not like the Cowboys have options to where they can cut players at those spots (which is a result of their previous decision). If they are going to bring anybody in as some sort of competition they would need to create roster space for them and perhaps they will do that throughout the week.