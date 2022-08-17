Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley named Senior Finalist for PFHOF Class of 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the more storied histories of franchises in the National Football League and it is possible that it is about to become even more renowned.

Wednesday brought news that legendary team linebacker Chuck Howley, already a longtime member of the Ring of Honor, has been named a Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Many Cowboys fans have wanted to see Howley with a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, but unfortunately things have not worked out for him to this point. As noted by his presence in the Ring of Honor he is one of the more prestigious players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys.

All told Howley played over a decade for the Cowboys and was a part of the team’s first Super Bowl-winning squad following the 1971 season. Just one year earlier Howley earned a an “honor” that has yet to be matched in NFL history as he became what is currently the only player to be named the MVP of a Super Bowl in which his team lost.

Howley made six Pro Bowls during his NFL career and very much deserves a gold jacket. Hopefully he finally gets it.