Cowboys 2022 training camp practice w/ Chargers: Recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, the first of two scheduled before the teams meat in L.A. on Saturday night for a preseason contest. There was no live streaming, unfortunately, but it was open to media and fans, so we got news today from Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.

This was an interesting look into what the team is trying to do.

Cowboys are scripted for 74 plays, each day, of their joint practices against Chargers. CB Trevon Diggs and LT Tyron Smith among players who are scheduled to work today, coach Mike McCarthy said. pic.twitter.com/VbwEuxS7xc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022

This is not good.

CeeDee Lamb not participating in the scrimmage. He’s got sweats. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022

The team is presenting this as no big deal, but with the severe lack of depth, you have to be at least a bit concerned. We’ve certainly been beating the need for the team to do more about WR for a while here.

Even if the "injury" is literally just the bare minimum that merits using that word-



It should be a huge wake up call at what the room looks like without him and scream why depth is important.



Like Waletzko's injury and Ball's performance at tackle.



Or like kicker in general. https://t.co/FRCsA796rN — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 17, 2022

A ray of hope.

Brad Sham on NFL Now reporting CeeDee Lamb has a cut on his toe that required a stitch and that is what is holding him out of practice. Not believed to be serious. @BloggingTheBoys #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 17, 2022

But the injury news is not all bad. We need to see what they have at backup QB.

Will Grier is gonna go today. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

More.

Tyron Smith & Trevon Diggs are back to practice today. Anthony Barr is at least going to do the early stuff, not sure about team snaps.



Jayron Kearse & CeeDee Lamb aren’t practicing today.



Here’s guessing Dak Prescott is going to have his hands full vs. the LAC secondary. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Here is a hint of the future.

Anthony Barr lined up with Leighton Vander Esch. This is an option with Micah Parsons at edge#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EIjjSqshPP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

First look at Anthony Barr in pads. He’ll be a full participant in practice today vs. Chargers #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/0Naa6bbx7j — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022

I spy Anthony Barr taking part in 7v7 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Intimidation factor?

Demarcus Lawrence practicing in full ski mask hoodie#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/lfLXq9PnD3 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

On to practice. And the secondary is already cooking.

Israel Mukuamu with an INT in 1v1 drills vs #Chargers is a good look. Followed by Jourdan Lewis with a PBU. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

Let’s go to video for the pick.

Israel Mukuamu INT pic.twitter.com/77FK4k83x7 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022

Trevon Diggs with a breakup of Mike Williams. pic.twitter.com/B4hBet79Mc — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

And then Markquese Bell with a PBU. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

But win some, lose some.

S Israel Mukuamu picks off pass in 1-on-1 drill. Gives up TD the next time.



“I was too patient,” he screamed. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022

Naughty, naughty.

Liiiiiiittle bit of a hold by Trevon Diggs after the double move. pic.twitter.com/j7wmi6bhOl — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Remember, these are 1 v 1 drills, which really favor the receiver. Here’s a Cowboy benefiting.

Nice curl route by Brandon Smith pic.twitter.com/kRreqJoyk9 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022

QB1.

Dak Prescott was 4 for 4 to open 7 vs. Chargers — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

TE1.

Dalton Schultz with a solid one handed grab on the Chargers secondary during 7on7 #CowboysCamp — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, up where the big boys are working:

Assuming this was supposed to read “holds his own,” it seems good.

Tyron Smith his own vs. Khalil Mack in pass rush drills — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

This, however, does not. (Also guessing he meant Bosa.)

Its unfair what Boss did to Terence Steele in pass rush drills — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

I do like this.

First-team Cowboys offensive lineman setting the tone in this Ezekiel Elliott run vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/PvcqQXYp7J — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022

But turnabout is fair play, or something.

Cowboys No. 1 defense gashed w/ a run. pic.twitter.com/PZaWwJKZOM — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022

Oopsies.

Somebody lost Keenan Allen pic.twitter.com/MYgeWIX2FE — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

This kid is going to make the roster.

Dak Prescott to Cowboys undrafted rookie WR Dennis Houston in team drills vs. the Chargers on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lMaLUpSSQp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022

So will he.

Rush hits Simi Fehoko on the over route pic.twitter.com/iuarzAyo6z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022

Simi Fehoko has four catches on four targets so far — all for a gain (two first downs). #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

Dak finally missed one.

Dak Prescott was 2 for 3 in first session of 11 on 11 after going 8 for 8 in 7 on 7 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

More on the ground game.

Cowboys are running the ball well vs. Chargers. Oline opening holes fot Zeke Elliott and company — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

Don’t count Basham out in your roster projections.

DE Tarell Basham deflected TD pass at line of scrimmage then gets INT while laying on his back on the turf. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022

If you are wondering how things are going with the unicorn...

Micah Parsons getting home on the blitz in team drills on ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/lla9SlhsaW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022

find Micah at the start, then find Micah at the end.



how does someone that size move like this pic.twitter.com/IxLPgHtPAC — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Micah Parsons closing in quickly on Justin Herbert on ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/8l6uPj8yn3 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022

Micah parsons 2 sacks in a row just like madden — J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 17, 2022

Feels like a good day for Dallas.

Cowboys defense pretty active today. We’ve got a few tipped balls and some INTs. pic.twitter.com/HPnbldz7PC — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022

If he can stay healthy, could be a big year for Zeke.

Lot of Cowboys doing themselves some good.

Good coverage by Joseph .. — J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 17, 2022

Dante Fowler with a sack. pic.twitter.com/gPRV3gke71 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022

Was doing Training Camp Live (catch that later) so couldn’t tweet it love but listen, that super athletic KaVontae Turpin catch earlier made me smile like the Cheshire Cat.



The #Cowboys NEED him to be a viable option at WR. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

I try not to make too much of practice rotations, especially at a rotation-heavy position like D-Line. But it’s impossible not to notice how much time Quinton Bohanna spends as the first-string 1T. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

But it isn’t all going well.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have slowed down. Just threw a pick on deep pass intended for Jalen Tolbert. Another series ended when Dalton Schultz fumbled after being hit after a catch — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

And then an upswing. Sounds like Rush is doing much better today as well.

Jalen Tolbert with a 20-yard touchdown. Nice throw from Cooper Rush, and Tolbert made his guy stumble on the route. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

Rush to Drummond for the touchdown with Kemon Hall covering #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/acF0nKuMum — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022

Same for defense.

Hooker & Diggs break up a pass at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/fV3mMhnGdR — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Osa & Gallimore meet @ the QB pic.twitter.com/extGE3pK4N — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022

Alas.

Dak Prescott just got picked off on a ball that bounced off Ezekiel Elliott on the 2nd play of a 2 minute drill. His second pick of the day — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

But let’s end with a couple of high notes.

Catch downfield on the sideline in double coverage and gets both feet down for huge gain on fourth down — jumps up and roars at Chargers DBs.



And it was a dot by Cooper Rush.



That catch was magnificent. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022

No fights at all in practice between Cowboys and Chargers. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

That about wraps things up. Overall, it seemed like a much better practice for the Cowboys, especially early, than the one against the Denver Broncos. Hopefully they will continue to do well tomorrow and on Saturday.