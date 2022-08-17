Cowboys 2022 training camp practice w/ Chargers: Recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, the first of two scheduled before the teams meat in L.A. on Saturday night for a preseason contest. There was no live streaming, unfortunately, but it was open to media and fans, so we got news today from Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.
This was an interesting look into what the team is trying to do.
Cowboys are scripted for 74 plays, each day, of their joint practices against Chargers. CB Trevon Diggs and LT Tyron Smith among players who are scheduled to work today, coach Mike McCarthy said. pic.twitter.com/VbwEuxS7xc— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022
This is not good.
CeeDee Lamb not participating in the scrimmage. He’s got sweats.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022
The team is presenting this as no big deal, but with the severe lack of depth, you have to be at least a bit concerned. We’ve certainly been beating the need for the team to do more about WR for a while here.
Even if the "injury" is literally just the bare minimum that merits using that word-— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 17, 2022
It should be a huge wake up call at what the room looks like without him and scream why depth is important.
Like Waletzko's injury and Ball's performance at tackle.
Or like kicker in general. https://t.co/FRCsA796rN
A ray of hope.
Brad Sham on NFL Now reporting CeeDee Lamb has a cut on his toe that required a stitch and that is what is holding him out of practice. Not believed to be serious. @BloggingTheBoys #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation— Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 17, 2022
But the injury news is not all bad. We need to see what they have at backup QB.
Will Grier is gonna go today.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
More.
Tyron Smith & Trevon Diggs are back to practice today. Anthony Barr is at least going to do the early stuff, not sure about team snaps.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
Jayron Kearse & CeeDee Lamb aren’t practicing today.
Here’s guessing Dak Prescott is going to have his hands full vs. the LAC secondary.
Here is a hint of the future.
Anthony Barr lined up with Leighton Vander Esch. This is an option with Micah Parsons at edge#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/EIjjSqshPP— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
First look at Anthony Barr in pads. He’ll be a full participant in practice today vs. Chargers #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/0Naa6bbx7j— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022
I spy Anthony Barr taking part in 7v7— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
Intimidation factor?
Demarcus Lawrence practicing in full ski mask hoodie#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/lfLXq9PnD3— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
On to practice. And the secondary is already cooking.
Israel Mukuamu with an INT in 1v1 drills vs #Chargers is a good look. Followed by Jourdan Lewis with a PBU. #Cowboys— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
Let’s go to video for the pick.
Israel Mukuamu INT pic.twitter.com/77FK4k83x7— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022
Trevon Diggs with a breakup of Mike Williams. pic.twitter.com/B4hBet79Mc— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
And then Markquese Bell with a PBU. #Cowboys— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
But win some, lose some.
S Israel Mukuamu picks off pass in 1-on-1 drill. Gives up TD the next time.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022
“I was too patient,” he screamed.
Naughty, naughty.
Liiiiiiittle bit of a hold by Trevon Diggs after the double move. pic.twitter.com/j7wmi6bhOl— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
Remember, these are 1 v 1 drills, which really favor the receiver. Here’s a Cowboy benefiting.
Nice curl route by Brandon Smith pic.twitter.com/kRreqJoyk9— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022
QB1.
Dak Prescott was 4 for 4 to open 7 vs. Chargers— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
TE1.
Dalton Schultz with a solid one handed grab on the Chargers secondary during 7on7 #CowboysCamp— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022
Meanwhile, up where the big boys are working:
Neville Gallimore chooses VIOLENCE. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/zkYydrT2Ga— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
Tank with the filth. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/9Ty1JpWMvd— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
#Cowboys Neville Gallimore and Demarcus Lawrence ate #Chargers Center Ryan Hunter for lunch. (@VoiceOfTheStar) pic.twitter.com/Hl9A7kPlPV— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2022
Assuming this was supposed to read “holds his own,” it seems good.
Tyron Smith his own vs. Khalil Mack in pass rush drills— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
This, however, does not. (Also guessing he meant Bosa.)
Its unfair what Boss did to Terence Steele in pass rush drills— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
I do like this.
First-team Cowboys offensive lineman setting the tone in this Ezekiel Elliott run vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/PvcqQXYp7J— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2022
But turnabout is fair play, or something.
Cowboys No. 1 defense gashed w/ a run. pic.twitter.com/PZaWwJKZOM— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022
Oopsies.
Somebody lost Keenan Allen pic.twitter.com/MYgeWIX2FE— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
This kid is going to make the roster.
Dak Prescott to Cowboys undrafted rookie WR Dennis Houston in team drills vs. the Chargers on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lMaLUpSSQp— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022
So will he.
Rush hits Simi Fehoko on the over route pic.twitter.com/iuarzAyo6z— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 17, 2022
Simi Fehoko has four catches on four targets so far — all for a gain (two first downs). #Cowboys— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
Dak finally missed one.
Dak Prescott was 2 for 3 in first session of 11 on 11 after going 8 for 8 in 7 on 7— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
More on the ground game.
Cowboys are running the ball well vs. Chargers. Oline opening holes fot Zeke Elliott and company— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
Don’t count Basham out in your roster projections.
DE Tarell Basham deflected TD pass at line of scrimmage then gets INT while laying on his back on the turf.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 17, 2022
If you are wondering how things are going with the unicorn...
Micah Parsons getting home on the blitz in team drills on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lla9SlhsaW— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022
find Micah at the start, then find Micah at the end.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
how does someone that size move like this pic.twitter.com/IxLPgHtPAC
Micah Parsons closing in quickly on Justin Herbert on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8l6uPj8yn3— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2022
Micah parsons 2 sacks in a row just like madden— J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 17, 2022
Feels like a good day for Dallas.
Cowboys defense pretty active today. We’ve got a few tipped balls and some INTs. pic.twitter.com/HPnbldz7PC— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022
If he can stay healthy, could be a big year for Zeke.
Grown man. https://t.co/DXslpFFCBU— Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 17, 2022
Lot of Cowboys doing themselves some good.
Good coverage by Joseph ..— J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 17, 2022
Dante Fowler with a sack. pic.twitter.com/gPRV3gke71— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2022
Was doing Training Camp Live (catch that later) so couldn’t tweet it love but listen, that super athletic KaVontae Turpin catch earlier made me smile like the Cheshire Cat.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
The #Cowboys NEED him to be a viable option at WR.
I try not to make too much of practice rotations, especially at a rotation-heavy position like D-Line. But it’s impossible not to notice how much time Quinton Bohanna spends as the first-string 1T.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
But it isn’t all going well.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have slowed down. Just threw a pick on deep pass intended for Jalen Tolbert. Another series ended when Dalton Schultz fumbled after being hit after a catch— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
And then an upswing. Sounds like Rush is doing much better today as well.
Jalen Tolbert with a 20-yard touchdown. Nice throw from Cooper Rush, and Tolbert made his guy stumble on the route. #Cowboys— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
Rush to Drummond for the touchdown with Kemon Hall covering #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/acF0nKuMum— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022
Same for defense.
Hooker & Diggs break up a pass at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/fV3mMhnGdR— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
Osa & Gallimore meet @ the QB pic.twitter.com/extGE3pK4N— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 17, 2022
Alas.
Dak Prescott just got picked off on a ball that bounced off Ezekiel Elliott on the 2nd play of a 2 minute drill. His second pick of the day— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
But let’s end with a couple of high notes.
Catch downfield on the sideline in double coverage and gets both feet down for huge gain on fourth down — jumps up and roars at Chargers DBs.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 17, 2022
And it was a dot by Cooper Rush.
That catch was magnificent. #Cowboys
No fights at all in practice between Cowboys and Chargers.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022
That about wraps things up. Overall, it seemed like a much better practice for the Cowboys, especially early, than the one against the Denver Broncos. Hopefully they will continue to do well tomorrow and on Saturday.
