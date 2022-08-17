 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice w/ Chargers: Recap w/ video & tweets

No livestream for the Cowboys and Chargers practice, so here is what the guys on the ground were seeing.

By Tom Ryle
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, the first of two scheduled before the teams meat in L.A. on Saturday night for a preseason contest. There was no live streaming, unfortunately, but it was open to media and fans, so we got news today from Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.

This was an interesting look into what the team is trying to do.

This is not good.

The team is presenting this as no big deal, but with the severe lack of depth, you have to be at least a bit concerned. We’ve certainly been beating the need for the team to do more about WR for a while here.

A ray of hope.

But the injury news is not all bad. We need to see what they have at backup QB.

More.

Here is a hint of the future.

Intimidation factor?

On to practice. And the secondary is already cooking.

Let’s go to video for the pick.

But win some, lose some.

Naughty, naughty.

Remember, these are 1 v 1 drills, which really favor the receiver. Here’s a Cowboy benefiting.

QB1.

TE1.

Meanwhile, up where the big boys are working:

Assuming this was supposed to read “holds his own,” it seems good.

This, however, does not. (Also guessing he meant Bosa.)

I do like this.

But turnabout is fair play, or something.

Oopsies.

This kid is going to make the roster.

So will he.

Dak finally missed one.

More on the ground game.

Don’t count Basham out in your roster projections.

If you are wondering how things are going with the unicorn...

Feels like a good day for Dallas.

If he can stay healthy, could be a big year for Zeke.

Lot of Cowboys doing themselves some good.

But it isn’t all going well.

And then an upswing. Sounds like Rush is doing much better today as well.

Same for defense.

Alas.

But let’s end with a couple of high notes.

That about wraps things up. Overall, it seemed like a much better practice for the Cowboys, especially early, than the one against the Denver Broncos. Hopefully they will continue to do well tomorrow and on Saturday.

