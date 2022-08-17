Report: Dallas Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis may miss remainder of training camp, hopeful for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys practiced with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday and it was a rather impressive day for the defense. One of the better parts of the defense throughout camp and preseason so far has been the secondary, specifically the cornerbacks. We have seen Trevon Diggs continue along with his progression and Anthony Brown has had one of the better performances of anyone. On the other end of the spectrum, second-year corner Kelvin Joseph has been disappointing and after a poor showing against the Broncos, he was joined by Nahshon Wright in that department.

Squarely in the middle of things has been veteran Jourdan Lewis. He has been stable and productive as he has been for the majority of his Cowboys career. Unfortunately, when Wednesday’s practice was over, it was reported that he had tweaked his hamstring.

Jourdan Lewis may miss the remainder of training camp, but he is hopeful for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A late night report from The Dallas Morning News noted that Lewis is likely done for the remainder of training camp and the preseason. To be fair, camp in Oxnard is over and he likely would not have played much in the preseason anyway.

The season opener against the Buccaneers is in three and a half weeks so time will tell if Lewis is ready to go.

Cowboys nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis could miss the remainder of training camp after suffering a hamstring injury late in Wednesday’s practice. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Lewis expressed optimism about his status for the Sept. 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I should be back for the first game,” he said. When Lewis missed a game against Washington last December with COVID-19, the Cowboys slid Anthony Brown inside from left cornerback and moved Kelvin Joseph to left corner. The simpler move may be to insert DaRon Bland, a rookie fifth-round pick, into that nickel spot and keep Brown where he is. Bland has impressed in camp, and he had a strong preseason debut last Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Results from Lewis’ MRI on Thursday will offer more clarity, but it is worth considering how the Cowboys could operate without Lewis since they might have to. The DMN included what Dallas did last year by having then-rookie Kelvin Joseph play outside so that Anthony Brown could take over the slot, but rookie DaRon Bland has played well so far and could offer a less complicated answer.