Cowboys news: Dallas secondary looks for a better performance in preseason week two

This could be a good opportunity for the Cowboys secondary to bounce back after a shaky first preseason game.

In the wake of a disappointing showing in their 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, Dallas Cowboys’ cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright are undoubtedly looking to roubound with strong performances in the team’s second preseason matchup. The pair of second-year defensive backs each surrendered touchdowns, significantly contributing to the team facing a 17-0 deficit against a Broncos offense largely devoid of its starters. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on one’s point of view), the Cowboys are in for a formidable defensive test when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sat. Aug. 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In addition to top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Bolts’ reserves have also proven themselves worthy of attention. Wideout Joe Reed secured four of five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown and returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in the Chargers’ 29-22 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Fellow reserve receiver Jalen Guyton brought in both of his targets for six yards, as well.

The kicking game could potentially decide enough games negatively to prevent Dallas from making the playoffs.

Among the many position battles on going with the Dallas Cowboys the most compelling is Prayer versus Tell Me Your Name Again? That’s not the names of the Dallas Cowboys kickers, but both fit. You want to find a great way to lose five games a season, entrust the kicker you can’t trust. The Dallas Cowboys are an NFL team with a “college kickers” crisis. Ever since Dan Bailey hurt his leg in 2017, they do what they always do: Throw a sack full of lawn darts into the sky and hope one lands close to the target. As of Aug. 16, 2022, they are not close to the target. The situation is not good. Since 2017, the Cowboys have used seven kickers and there is a decent chance they will be on No. 8 during the season. Bailey, Mike Nugent, Jeff Heath, Brett Maher, Kai Forbath, Greg Zuerlein and Lirim Hajrullahu have all kicked for the Cowboys in the last five years. Special teams coach John “Bones” Fassel brought Zuerlein to the Cowboys, only to have Greg “The Leg” kick his way out of town.

Don’t be surprised to see Jerry Jones make a splash coaching hire if Mike McCarthy is fired after the 2022 season.

We all know that the coaching staff hasn’t been very solid for the Dallas Cowboys the last two seasons. Lots of the blame has been targeted toward Head Coach Mike McCarthy for this lack of leadership. If McCarthy were to be fired, who could replace him? This is speculation for a later day since Jerry Jones came out and stated he is not interested in finding a new head coach at the moment. McCarthy is safe for now with Jerry Jones, but many fans think differently. One coach that was up for grabs this summer was Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach. He was surrounded with speculation during this time as some thought he could be the new coach of the Cowboys despite still being under contract with NO. This however didn’t happen, yet I wouldn’t count out the possibility of his return to the game. Besides Sean Payton, who else would be a good fit as the Cowboys head coach? There are usually some coaches from college who would be willing to take the next step in their career and head to the NFL. One coach that comes to mind is Dabo Swinney. Dabo is the head coach of Clemson and has been since 2008. He has proven his ability to develop good players, including Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

Time to get Anthony Barr some work in before the regular season starts.

Anthony Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, giving the team a much-needed boost at linebacker. This far into training camp and one preseason game in, Barr has not been able to practice with the Cowboys. However, that is expected to change in the near future after a stint on the PUP list. According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Barr has passed a physical and was activated by Dallas on Tuesday. He can now work with the team in full pads, looking to ramp up for the beginning of the regular season. On Monday, McCarthy did confirm Barr would be returning to the practice field but did not give a specific timeline. Wednesday looks like the most likely date at the moment. Barr signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the team just before training camp began. He is expected to be a massive help at linebacker, especially when Micah Parsons lines up outside of his traditional position. There will be plenty of different looks Dallas can throw around with Barr and Parsons on the field at the same time.

Which Cowboys players do you see making the Pro Bowl this year?

The fan-voted selections for the Pro Bowl have become less substantive over the last few years, but the title still means a lot to both players and fans, and they usually correlate with that team’s success during the regular season. In four of the last five years, the Dallas Cowboys have had 5 or more Pro Bowl selections each season, with the one exception being 2020 where they had none. That consistency is rare across the league, but can we expect the same from this 2022 roster? 1. Zack Martin, Right Guard Any conversation about the Cowboys and the Pro Bowl has to start with the heart and soul of the offensive line, Zack Martin. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Martin has and will continue to be a shoo-in for the honor as he consistently ranks as the top guard in the league. 2. Micah Parsons, Linebacker My second selection is another easy one, as I have second-year superstar Micah Parsons making his 2nd consecutive Pro Bowl at just 23 years old.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.