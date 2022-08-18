Cowboys 2022 training camp practice w/Chargers #2: Recap w/video & tweets

The second joint practice between the visiting Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers is done. Here are some of the notable events.

Before the practice even started, there were injury updates from the head coach.

Mike McCarthy says it’s too early to say on Jourdan Lewis’ exact timeline for recovery after he tweaked his hamstring yesterday. But the Cowboys’ goal is to have him ready for Week 1. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

No CeeDee Lamb again today at practice, but Mike McCarthy thinks he’ll be available next week when the Cowboys get back to Texas. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Another. That WR situation ain’t getting any better.

Cowboys WR Brown will not practice with a toe injury — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

This is also interesting.

Interesting take here from @NickEatman on the 53-man roster battle at corner: “We'll see about Kelvin Joseph but at this point, I don't think it's a lock, even though he’s a second-round pick.”https://t.co/vaGwI0724o — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 18, 2022

On to actual practice stuff.

Anthony Barr continues to get worked into the mix. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/eObYI9zOuu — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Mike McCarthy said there would be some extra red zone in team drills today. Tight ends working there in warm ups. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/acabk97F3j — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 18, 2022

Gotta be more consistent than this.

I’m watching Dallas offense today.



First rep of 7v7, Dak finds Turpin over the middle on a post. Clangs off his hands. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

More on Barr.

Great lateral coverage in this drill by Anthony Barr — forces more difficult placement from Justin Herbert (turns into a bad throw). #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Nkk7UgxKLI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Kelvin Joseph may be fighting for his roster spot.

Blanket by Kelvin Joseph requires keyhole throw by Justin Herbert — who makes the throw but receiver can’t reel it in with Joseph making him uncomfortable. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/5Wp7TWHU6I — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

The other guys do some good things, too.

Nice by the LAC secondary to break up this attempt from Dak to Tolbert. pic.twitter.com/QvxdslAxCw — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Of course, we prefer when our guys do well.

DaRon Bland nearly comes away with a deep ball INT after closing quickly on a Herbert pass that would’ve been a touchdown after major YAC.



Bland wants that INT, absolutely, but that closing speed was spectacular. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Things getting chippy?

Chargers DL Sebastian Joseph-Day throws first punch of joint practices after engaging Cowboys RT Terence Steele. https://t.co/IOf1TcqLz9 pic.twitter.com/uZhE4ecQ0J — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

HE’S MAKING THE TEAM!

Credit Bland with another PBU — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

LIKE I SAID!

Bland has 3 PBUs so far. Balling — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

Defense looks ready to carry the team if it needs to.

Sam Williams was just shot out of a cannon on this speed rush.



Sack (would-be): #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/czRpJFayRs — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Rookie Sam Williams getting some work. pic.twitter.com/xx3ABXunsd — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 18, 2022

Cowboys defense still cooking. Dante Fowler blew by Slater for a sack on Herbert — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

Still, don’t count the offense out.

Tony Pollard looking good today — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) August 18, 2022

And here is Cowboys RB Tony Pollard aligned at wide receiver with RB Ezekiel Elliott in backfield. It’s not just lip service from Cowboys. They are actively working more chances for Pollard into offense. Story from last week: https://t.co/sHbhDqiuo5 pic.twitter.com/dg0TdczZZC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

Seen this a few times before. Excellent ball placement by Dak for this to be a chunk gain instead of an INT. pic.twitter.com/g80oApCTdP — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Finally, some action from Grier.

Will Grier trying to get out of trouble. pic.twitter.com/DJnK6gDa73 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 18, 2022

Hmmm.

DENNIS HOUSTON. That’s it, that’s the tweet. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) August 18, 2022

Didn’t get video of them, but two really nice catches by Dennis Houston so far today. One over the middle with a guy draped all over him. One on a midrange comeback. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Even the deepest of the depth guys getting in on the good stuff.

Mika Tafua on blitz nearly runs down Easton Stick for a sack and Stick was running for his life. Great speed by Tafua.



Forces poor throw + incompletion. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

I’m liking what I see from the secondary.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson drops Ekeler pic.twitter.com/MMF02vldFV — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

Anthony Brown + Donovan Wilson with great lateral pursuit to keep Joshua Kelley from turning upfield.#Cowboys DBs getting in on the run stops now. pic.twitter.com/LvyivoAQQs — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Anthony Brown w/ a good play in red zone work. pic.twitter.com/o84LiSD6AL — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 18, 2022

Tyler Coyle likes destroying humans who catch footballs. My goodness. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

It’s not all great, of course.

Teaching moment for Wright here. Never take the inside when you’re the island defender protecting against the bounce out.



Trust the other guys to do their job and force him outside to you, as they did, then end him.



Growing pain rep. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Ag5qqFnED6 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Cowboys getting knocked around today. pic.twitter.com/tzpoTcp5RP — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 18, 2022

Close, but no hand rolled puro.

Dak buys time & finds Jalen Tolbert in the back of the end zone, but it’s ruled out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/KgdatI8FXB — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Could we finally be stout in the middle of the D line?

Osa says no. Blows up this run attempt in the red zone. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/EGYtkmJZqv — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Interesting note outside the highlights.

Schultz ranked 4th among TE’s in missed tackles forced last season. Only Kittle, Kelce and Gronk had more. He was 7th among TE’s in YAC. He is not easy to tackle. https://t.co/CUXCiS83qu — Steve Caric (@Caricsportsmgt) August 18, 2022

And right on cue.

4th down from the 10. Dak finds Schultz for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ADD8hK71kL — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Let’s check in on the first-round pick.

Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith’s three reps in individual protection vs. Chargers DTs Breiden Fehoko (first two) and Joe Gaziano (third). pic.twitter.com/vYB7P1Dd34 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

And a former first-rounder.

LVE with the INT on Herbert. He’s gotten his hands on several passes in camp this year.



Crisp. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 18, 2022

Context:

The pick came one plat after the Chargers celebrated a touchdown run in goal line against the 2nd unit and DE Tarell Basham told them that was the first time they made any yards all day. https://t.co/TihJq7EP2Z — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 18, 2022

More Grier!

Will Grier finds Malik Davis in the flat for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/u9RZwQyQ4Z — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Well, this isn’t encouraging.

If Josh Ball gotta play swing … pull Dak out the game — J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 18, 2022

The name’s Bland. DaRon Bland. (It was ruled an INT.)

Another player WHO IS MAKING THE TEAM!

I was all ready to tweet that the Dallas offense was really struggling with their end-of-game offense. And then this happens.



Dak set up a first down with 6 seconds to play, and instead of clocking it he went for it all. Dennis Houston with the Hail Mary TD. pic.twitter.com/5aty76TKV5 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 18, 2022

Seems like a good way to wrap it up.