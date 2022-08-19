Dallas Cowboys unveil new jersey combination for TNF in December against Tennessee Titans

What was once a rumor is now a reality. Get ready for some Dallas Cowboys uniform news!

A few weeks ago the NFL announced throwback helmets for various teams across the league. Amid that announcement was the news that the Cowboys would be wearing their throwback helmets once again with their throwback uniform on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants, but the news seemed to include an additional helmet for Dallas.

This new helmet appeared to be very much like the standard silver one featuring the normal star that has the white trim with the main difference being that the shell was white as opposed to silver. That helmet is, in fact, a reality and one that the Cowboys will be wearing on December 29th when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

As noted this was not exactly a secret but to date there had not been any formal announcement from the team. We have seen most of this “new” uniform before given that it is simply a new helmet being worn with the color rush outfit, but it is still a neat thing nonetheless.

We have yet to receive a full uniform schedule for the Cowboys this season but so far we know that the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders will be wearing white when they host the Cowboys in Weeks 5 and 18, respectively, which would suggest Dallas is wearing navy those days.