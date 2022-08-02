 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #6 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their sixth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

Th Cowboys are still trying to sort out their kicking situation. The battle is engaged, but it’s still not looking great.

Hurry back, please. We need you.

No more special teams for CeeDee Lamb.

Not sure what is up with this.

Micah and LVE.

Dak to Dalton is becoming very routine in these practices. This one gets a score.

KaVontae Turpin is getting people excited.

With James Washington out, Jalen Tolbert became even more important to the Cowboys offense.

Micah got a little lax with the coverage.

The kicking got even worse. Time to look for a vet kicker?

This seems like a good play for the offense, until you see Donovan Wilson get tackled by the tight end. He would have shut this down.

Okay, Trysten. We see you.

Our own Tom Ryle mentioned Dennis Houston earlier today.

Like this. Pollard isn’t just a change of pace or outside run guy, he can also work through the middle.

Get your head around, Nahshon Wright.

Nice combo block from Tyler Biadasz, help the guard then get to the second level.

Zack welcomes John Ridgeway to the NFL.

Don't forget about Rico Dowdle.

Nobody picked up the blitz.

Got to hold on to that one!

Turpin as a receiver.

Not even Diggs holding him can stop CeeDee.

Is Schultz just always open?

Ok Diggs, this is just not right. I mean, really?

Forget the pass, watch left guard Tyler Smith easily handle the stunt and peel off to get the second block.

Check out our recap on YouTube.

