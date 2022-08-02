Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #6 recap w/ video & tweets

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their sixth practice of 2022 training camp. Let’s check in on some of the highlights through our friends in the Cowboys media.

Th Cowboys are still trying to sort out their kicking situation. The battle is engaged, but it’s still not looking great.

The kicker battle has some competition now. Rookie Jonathan Garibay went 6-8. Made his first five attempts. Lirim Hajrullahu was 3-8. At one point he missed four consecutive kicks. Deep snapper Jake McQuaide didn’t have a good day with the snaps. A few were high and low. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 2, 2022

Uninspiring field-goal period for Cowboys. Lirim Hajrullahu was 3-of-8 with four straight misses from 43, 48, 48 and 52. Jonathan Garibay went 6-of-8 with misses in two of final three tries (48, 52). Had chance to end on high note from 52 but missed mark. Bit of breeze in Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/ZIlF56QZmX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

Hurry back, please. We need you.

Michael Gallup (knee) working on the resistance cords pic.twitter.com/xIvrchpDrF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 2, 2022

No more special teams for CeeDee Lamb.

More solo work on the jugs machine for CeeDee, while much of the rest of the roster works on special teams.



He’s obviously too valuable to use on special teams anymore. So this is how he maximizes his practice time, instead of waiting around. pic.twitter.com/pkz2qF94Cg — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 2, 2022

Not sure what is up with this.

After taking attendance LB Jabril Cox is not on the field. TE Jeremy Sprinkle also not on the practice fields. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 2, 2022

Micah and LVE.

Dak to Dalton is becoming very routine in these practices. This one gets a score.

Last play of the game drill.

Dak hits Schultz for the score. pic.twitter.com/ACb0CzC0NQ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 2, 2022

With two seconds left Dak Prescott finds Dalton Schultz for the TD. pic.twitter.com/9RRNSjmZur — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 2, 2022

KaVontae Turpin is getting people excited.

Man, Kavontae Turpin has got some juice. Just seems like he vanishes on would-be tacklers, sometimes. Obviously it’s still early on, and there’s not a ton of true tackling going on… but he just oozes evasiveness. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 2, 2022

With James Washington out, Jalen Tolbert became even more important to the Cowboys offense.

Dak to Tolbert.

Right in your face. pic.twitter.com/cEw7BVUHuE — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 2, 2022

Micah got a little lax with the coverage.

Dak to rookie TE Peyton Hendershot pic.twitter.com/cyD5tmw9hL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 2, 2022

The kicking got even worse. Time to look for a vet kicker?

It got worse. Lirim Hajrullahu given first Mojo Moment of day, attempting three straight FGs from 49, 54 and 59. He missed final two. Jonathan Garibay given same chances. He missed all three. Wind today in Oxnard maybe not doing Cowboys kickers any favors. Their tries from 59: https://t.co/Hy4i3ePJHC pic.twitter.com/hbjhsc28BW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

This seems like a good play for the offense, until you see Donovan Wilson get tackled by the tight end. He would have shut this down.

Okay, Trysten. We see you.

Trysten Hill with an immediate stuff of Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/5v7fueFOZF — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 2, 2022

Trysten Hill, active today, going after Dak Prescott and next play DeMarcus Lawrence almost with a sack. Prescott was incomplete on both throws. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 2, 2022

Trysten Hill with another nice play — might’ve been a sack here pic.twitter.com/gJT4JxBGaI — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 2, 2022

Our own Tom Ryle mentioned Dennis Houston earlier today.

Like this. Pollard isn’t just a change of pace or outside run guy, he can also work through the middle.

Pollard inside run - nifty. pic.twitter.com/k53Z76YQpx — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 2, 2022

Get your head around, Nahshon Wright.

Nice combo block from Tyler Biadasz, help the guard then get to the second level.

Zack welcomes John Ridgeway to the NFL.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin vs. rookie NT John Ridgeway. pic.twitter.com/eFYdAWRNDo — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

Don't forget about Rico Dowdle.

Nobody picked up the blitz.

Cowboys LB Malik Jefferson and rookie DE Sam Williams meet at quarterback for sack. Williams working against swing tackle Josh Ball. pic.twitter.com/mnXPb6EI2L — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

Got to hold on to that one!

Turpin as a receiver.

Cowboys list WR KaVontae Turpin at 5-7, 158. He takes shot from CB Kyron Brown but pops up to finish play. pic.twitter.com/AL4lFBrTnM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

Not even Diggs holding him can stop CeeDee.

Is Schultz just always open?

Dak - Schultz in 2 min. pic.twitter.com/6YG9uSiwuG — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 2, 2022

Ok Diggs, this is just not right. I mean, really?

We thought CeeDee Lamb got hurt here but Trevon Diggs punched something else. Lamb was fine. pic.twitter.com/Ea6OWrgits — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 2, 2022

Forget the pass, watch left guard Tyler Smith easily handle the stunt and peel off to get the second block.

Dak - Zeke on 4th & 1 for a first down. pic.twitter.com/HD1lbUi2hA — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 2, 2022

