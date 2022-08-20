Cowboys news: Jalen Tolbert knows he needs to play better this week

Jalen Tolbert needs to be a dude sooner, rather than later.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jalen Tolbert was not pleased with himself following last Saturday’s preseason opener at the Denver Broncos. “I gotta play better,” he said after catching two of seven passes for 10 yards, plus a false start. “I got to do better. I expect more out of myself.” After two joint practices against the Los Angeles Chargers, he looks back on track. Tolbert said that he focused on improving his understanding of the larger offense and his role within it. The Cowboys expect versatility from their wide receivers, which means alternating between the F, Z and X positions as needed. “I’m learning more and more about each position as I go,” Tolbert said. “And so, me just being able to move around and understand more — in the game Saturday, it was kind of flying around on me. Overall, I’m picking it up. I’m good. Now, I’m just working on being consistent. My main goal was to come out here, be consistent and compete hard, and I think I did a very good job of that.”

Are the Cowboys still NFC East favorites?

The Dallas Cowboys were the champions of the NFC East last season winning all six of their conference games. After the 2021 NFL draft, the other NFC East teams drafted some good picks and are “high hope” teams for this year. Which conference team should the Cowboys be worried about the most this season? First, let’s take a look at the Washington Commanders. Not too much has changed with this team and we can probably expect the same outcome as last season for them. The Commanders did manage to pick up the 16th pick of the 2022 NFL draft and snagged Wide Receiver, Jahan Dotson. Dotson is from Penn State and will be a big impact on the Commanders. However, the Commanders can’t rely on just one good draft pick to help them have a good season. Their offense is still a mess and their defense allowed an average of 25 points per game. Nothing the Cowboys need to worry about too much. Time to look at the next team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a team that could cause some trouble this year. The Eagles have a lot of hype surrounding them, especially with their newest player, Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis from Georgia. This is someone who will be a key player in the Eagles defense. Jalen Hurts is also going to be a very good player in the upcoming season. Lots of fans are stating that this year will be his peak season. This team is one that the Cowboys should be worried about, especially because of the rivalry between the two.

The new uni’s are cleeeeaaannn.

What was once a rumor is now a reality. Get ready for some Dallas Cowboys uniform news! A few weeks ago the NFL announced throwback helmets for various teams across the league. Amid that announcement was the news that the Cowboys would be wearing their throwback helmets once again with their throwback uniform on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants, but the news seemed to include an additional helmet for Dallas. This new helmet appeared to be very much like the standard silver one featuring the normal star that has the white trim with the main difference being that the shell was white as opposed to silver. That helmet is, in fact, a reality and one that the Cowboys will be wearing on December 29th when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As noted this was not exactly a secret but to date there had not been any formal announcement from the team. We have seen most of this “new” uniform before given that it is simply a new helmet being worn with the color rush outfit, but it is still a neat thing nonetheless.

DaRon Bland is a name to know.

The Cowboys didn’t address their secondary until Day 3 of the NFL draft in April. That patience has paid off as cornerback DaRon Bland, who was taken in the fifth round, has quietly been carving out a roster spot for his inaugural NFL campaign. Bland has routinely made plays in training camp, his preseason debut, and recent joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers. His sticky coverage and ball skills have caught the eye of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys’ top corner. The All-Pro recently talked about how well the rookie has performed over the summer. “He’s been amazing throughout camp,” said Diggs. “You can see that everything is starting to slow down for him and he can just play, and make the plays. He’s got all the talent in the world. He’s having a great camp and I’m just excited to see where he goes.” In the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, Bland showed that he’s more than just a one-trick pony. Not only did he perform well playing on the slot but also the outside. Also, he put on display his willingness to get down and dirty and be a run supporter. Bland mentioned how getting reps in multiple spots have gotten him to see the game in another way. “I always like covering the receivers, but it’s fun playing both inside and outside,” Bland said. “It’s fun to get a different view.” The exquisite play of Bland continued on Thursday at practice with the Chargers. After bobbling a near interception earlier, Bland hauled one in to end the scrimmage by boxing out the receiver and high pointing the ball in the left endzone.

Dicker the Kicker anyone?

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker? The Rams apparently were trying him at punter since they already have Matt Gay and chose to move on. But he had a lot longer of a college resume than Jonathan Garibay. — CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC Nick: At this point, every available kicker has to be discussed. Sure, they have two on the roster, but nothing has happened to make anyone feel comfortable about it the spot. As for the player you mentioned, I’m not sure what happened post-draft and why he signed with the Rams as a punter in the first place. I’d be only speculating if I knew the Cowboys’ interest in Dicker right after the draft. But like I said, add his name to the long list of kickers out there and keep tabs on them because it’s possible the Cowboys will need to go back there at some point.

