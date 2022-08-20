 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys at Chargers 2022 Week 2 preseason game live discussion II

The Cowboys battle the Chargers in their second preseason game of the 2022 season.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More Cowboys football.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...