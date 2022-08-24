Bleacher Report ranks Dak Prescott outside the top 10 at his position entering the 2022 season

No matter how you feel about the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 regular season, one thing you should feel good about is their quarterback. 29-year-old Dak Prescott, coming off arguably the best season of his career, threw for a career-high 37 touchdown passes and held a 104.2 Quarterback Rating in 2021.

Prescott helped lead the Cowboys to their fourth winning season in his six years as the team’s quarterback and improved his overall record to 53-32 in his 85 games as Dallas’ starting signal-caller.

After proving himself in a big way coming off such a serious injury last season, Prescott cemented his case to be mentioned among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

While many do share the belief that Prescott is one of the league’s best at his position, that feeling isn’t universal when being compared to other quarterbacks’ around the league. This week Prescott was ranked as the 12th-best quarterback in football by Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report.

Here’s what Wharton had to say about Dallas’ signal-caller.

One of only three starting NFL quarterbacks taken on Day 3 of the NFL draft, Dak Prescott has more than proven himself as an above-average player entering 2022. He led the top-scoring offense in football last season. Can he keep it going with fewer weapons and prove he belongs among the top-eight quarterbacks in 2022? Prescott has always had a solid receiving corps and an above-average offensive line around him. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of player we get as a decent chunk of the roster turns over. Expect Prescott to see a boost this season after Michael Gallup and James Washington return from injuries. He’ll have to make do with rookie Jalen Tolbert and a cast of unheralded receivers across from CeeDee Lamb. This should again be a premier offense once healthy.

While it’s fair to question how Dallas’ offseason moves will affect Prescott’s on-field performance, it’s pretty crazy to rank him behind Derek Carr and Russell Wilson. Prescott ranked higher than both in almost every single relevant statistical category, including completion percentage, touchdown passes, and quarterback rating.

You could even make the case that while they both had very good years last season, Prescott has a legit case to rank ahead of Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who came in at number five and six on the list respectively.

Once you get to the top 10 things are up for debate, but one thing is for sure. Dak Prescott should not be ranked outside of the top 10 in any quarterback ranking, and he has a good chance to climb even higher up the pecking order this upcoming season.