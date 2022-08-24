Jerry Jones: Michael Gallup will not start season on PUP, team won’t add an outside receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have one final practice left of training camp before their preseason finale on Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

When the game is over though, honestly now and all the way through then even, the focus of the team will be on the final 53-man roster that has to be set (in its initial form) by next Tuesday afternoon. There are a handful of roster gymnastics that the Cowboys may choose to employ (like cutting their current specialists to temporarily carry other players they plan on stashing) and many have been wondering if any of that would be with wide receiver Michael Gallup in mind.

Gallup tore his ACL during the penultimate game of the regular season in January. The team rewarded his stellar play over his rookie contract with a new deal this offseason, but it has long been assumed that he would miss time at the beginning of this season. Gallup has already stated that he will miss the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the question has been whether or not he will start the season on the PUP list.

If Gallup were to start the season on PUP he would have to sit out the first four games by rule (as an example the Washington Commanders already placed Chase Young on the list knocking him out of the Cowboys’ Week 4 game). Jerry Jones noted on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys have no intentions of doing that, though.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated WR Michael Gallup (ACL) won’t start the season on PUP. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 24, 2022

Jerry Jones just told us he feels better about the Cowboys’ receivers now than he did in Oxnard. Mentioned Jalen Tolbert as a reason why, and said they don’t have room for someone from the outside.



Also suggested that Michael Gallup will likely start the season on the 53. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 24, 2022

This is fantastic news and great to see as the receiver position has been one of concern since James Washington went down to injury (he is expected back around mid-October) at the beginning of camp. The sooner that Michael Gallup returns, obviously, the better for this offense as a whole.

Doing the math here, Gallup confirmed that he will miss the opener but the team does not feel like it is necessary to knock him out of the season’s first four games entirely. We can therefore deduce that Dallas is confident Gallup will be back sometime between Weeks 2 through 4 which is why they are intent on carrying him on the 53-man roster so that he is available.