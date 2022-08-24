Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury

The Dallas Cowboys held their final practice of training camp on Wednesday, and will face the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason finale on Saturday night before making all final 53-man roster decisions that are due next Tuesday. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s practice featured a bit of bad news as left tackle Tyron Smith walked off of the field with an apparent injury.

Practice appears to be done for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith, who just walked off field and down tunnel with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer for further evaluation. Nature of injury unclear. https://t.co/hBGTRHGX8F — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 25, 2022

Tyron Smith has missed time in each of the last six seasons which is why so many people have advocated for the team to place a larger emphasis on finding a legitimate swing tackle given Josh Ball’s struggles to this point. Rookie Matt Waletzko practiced for the first time in almost a month on Tuesday and was initially expected to compete with Ball for the swing tackle spot.

At the time of this writing it is unclear what Smith is dealing with and the hope is it is nothing. Guard Connor McGovern offered some encouraging words.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith left facility walking without a discernible limp following his practice exit. LG Connor McGovern: In locker room, “he gave me a nice reassuring grunt like he usually does.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 25, 2022

Before Wednesday’s practice head coach Mike McCarthy said that McGovern was ahead of rookie Tyler Smith as far as the left guard position is concerned. This may just be coach speak for right now, but on the subject of Tyler Smith he has not received any legitimate work at left tackle. There are those who believe he could be a swing tackle of sorts if and when Tyron is lost for some time, but if he isn’t properly preparing then things will be more difficult.

Just like CeeDee Lamb’s cut foot from a week ago during the joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers, this hopefully-nothing scare should serve as a wake-up call to the Cowboys at how ill-prepared they are if they lose Tyron Smith for any period of time.

It is worth mentioning that Smith suffered an ankle injury during the team’s joint practice with the Denver Broncos just 13 days ago, so this isn’t the first issue (even if it is a minor one) through the camp process.

Update: 10:30pm ET

Initial reports are that the Cowboys may have avoided a worst-case scenario.

Source indicates Tyron Smith’s ACL is intact after initial review. More reviews coming in the morning. Perhaps the Cowboys have had some good luck. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022

This is obviously great to see, but Thursday should bring more clarity.