Report: Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffered “severe hamstring injury” that could cost him months

Wednesday’s Dallas Cowboys practice featured what seemed to be just a scare regarding left tackle Tyron Smith. The All-World tackle left the practice field before practice ended and while Thursday promised an official assessment the initial vibes were positive.

Just before the day came to a literal end though things turned south. ESPN reported that Tyron has a “severe injury to his left hamstring” that could cost him months of the 2022 season.

Tyron Smith suffered a severe injury to his left hamstring in Wednesday’s practice that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. More reviews to fully determine the severity are planned for Thursday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022

It goes without saying that this is about as worst case scenario as things can practically get for the Dallas Cowboys. They are facing the prospect of being without one of their best players for months when the regular season starts in two and a half weeks.

There have been many Cowboys fans who were critical of the team’s roster-building strategy when it came to swing tackle specifically because of Tyron’s injury history. Unfortunately Smith entered the 2022 season having missed time in six straight seasons yet the team cut La’el Collins in the offseason and only added to the tackle group by drafting Matt Waletzko (with the pick that they got from the Amari Cooper trade).

At present time the team’s only true tackle option is second-year player Josh Ball who has never taken part in an NFL regular season game and has struggled throughout the preseason, although last week against the Los Angeles Chargers showed some improvement.

One option that the Cowboys may entertain exploring is to kick their first-round pick Tyler Smith out to left tackle given that they see him playing the position in the future. If they chose to do that then Connor McGovern could play left guard, the position he has been competing for with Tyler Smith to this point.

All told this is a huge blow to the roster with the season’s beginning just around the corner. There is still time for the Cowboys to explore adding help, but they have been unwilling to do so up until now. Perhaps this changes the calculus.