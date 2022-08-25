Cowboys rumors: Retired veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys have reached out to him

We are about two weeks away from the regular season beginning for the Dallas Cowboys and right now it is hard to see how the team is prepared for it given this week’s injury to left tackle Tyron Smith.

The all-everything Smith suffered an avulsion fracture that is believed to keep him out until at least December. He is one of the best players on the Cowboys so the team being without him for any stretch of time is troublesome, let alone a majority of the season.

There are a number of ways in which the Cowboys can choose to go about replacing Smith, and the most sensible seems to be adding a veteran option whether by way of free agency or the draft. We have discussed a list of names that are options in the past, but one has usually been left off since he retired this past offseason.

We are referring to Andrew Whitworth who was a part of the Los Angeles Rams team that won the Super Bowl last season. Whitworth is now a part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast and Thursday night (shocker) featured the first one of the season.

During the game Whitworth was asked if his phone has been ringing lately, and he noted that it has while specifically bringing up the Cowboys and the situation involving Smith.

Andrew Whitworth just said on TNF that the Dallas Cowboys called him.



Near the end of his answer he joked that his wife Melissa and their family is ultimately in charge of making the call on whether or not he will return to professional football. He may be extremely happy in retirement or interested in playing for Dallas, the fact that he noted this publicly is certainly very interesting.

There is no question that Whitworth would be among the best possible ways that the Cowboys could navigate a Tyron-less life. Maybe they can convince his family to let it all happen one more time for him.