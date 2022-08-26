Cowboys news: Dallas front-office called out for lack of planning after Tyron Smith injury

When you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Welcome to the Cowboys new reality.

When the Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp, team owner Jerry Jones once again revealed what’s continued to be a fundamental flaw in his role as a general manager: He sees his franchise through a distorted forcefield of unrelenting optimism, arguably more than any other power broker in the NFL. “My curse,” he called it back in July, describing his inclination to only fixate on past successes. When Jones describes it that way, he’s half right and half wrong. Correct in viewing it as a curse, incorrect in viewing it as a hex inflicting only Jerry Jones. If anything, that prism has become an overarching problem for the entire Cowboys franchise. And it appears to be getting worse rather than better. Take Thursday’s news that Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith has suffered yet another significant injury, this time a torn left hamstring that could knock him out until December or later. Assessed for what it actually is, most orbiting the Cowboys see it in blunt terms: a significant loss that will exacerbate an already sizable talent drain since the end of last season. Not to mention a spotlight on yet another area of the Cowboys’ roster that Jones overestimated coming into this season. That’s a reasonable response to the hole opened in Smith’s absence. Another problem created by another dice roll that hasn’t worked out. And there have been a few of those since last offseason, from banking on Smith to remain healthy (which he hasn’t for years) to chasing a salary cap surplus by releasing right tackle La’el Collins and trading wide receiver Amari Cooper for effectively nothing, then falling short on depth investments at wideout and on the offensive line.

History told the Cowboys to be prepared for this scenario. Now what?

FRISCO, Texas – As of early Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys were still gathering details on the timetable and extent of Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury, which is expected to require surgery. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has expressed confidence that Smith will be back “at the right time,” meaning for a potential playoff run. In the meantime, though, how will the Cowboys proceed without the eight-time Pro Bowler? Here are five options: Tyler Smith The night the Cowboys drafted Smith with the 24th overall pick on April 28, head coach Mike McCarthy said Smith would be a “left-side player” working at guard and tackle. That was the case through OTAs and minicamp. In training camp, though, Smith has worked exclusively at left guard in competition with Connor McGovern. Will that change due to Tyron Smith injury? Quite possibly. Tyler Smith started at left tackle in college and the Cowboys view him as the left tackle of the future. He’s currently dealing with a minor ankle injury, however. Josh Ball Ball has gotten a huge amount of left tackle reps in practice and preseason games so far, including some with the first-team offense because the Cowboys have been mindful of Tyron Smith’s workload even before this hamstring injury. A fourth-round pick a year ago, Ball missed his entire rookie season with an ankle injury, and these first two preseason games have been the first NFL game action of his career. McCarthy has been pleased with his improvement since camp began, but obviously he’s short on experience.

It is no secret that the Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves this offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant blow last night as starting left tackle Tyron Smith went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during practice. Reports today confirmed Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his knee and will miss most of, if not all, of the upcoming season. Fortunately the Cowboys spent their first-round pick this past season on tackle Tyler Smith who can step in and replace their All-Pro, but that’s about the only bright spot right now and it could fade quickly if this Smith isn’t up to the task. That news caps off what has been a bit of a strange offseason in Dallas. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper and let Randy Gregory walk, doing nothing to replace either player. It seems they are relying on internal development and better overall health to build off their success from last year. So far the latter half of that plan is having trouble getting off the ground. Colin Cowherd took a big-picture look at how the franchise conducted itself this offseason and ripped the decision-making before declaring the Cowboys need a non-Jones set of eyes to move forward the right way. That last point has been true for a while but the Joneses aren’t going to hire a real g eneral managers anytime soon. And in fairness, they’ve done an alright job running the front office in recent years, highlighted by finding Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Their moves this offseason are defendable, too. Michael Gallup could very well end up being better than Cooper at a lower price tag if he returns from his ACL tear with no issue. And Dorance Armstrong Jr. was quite good replacing Gregory last offseason.

The team has been consistent in their belief that Michael Gallup can be back sooner rather than later.

With the deadline for trimming NFL rosters to 53 members fast approaching, the Dallas Cowboys will apparently be keeping a spot open for one of their key contributors on offense. After suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 ended his 2021 season, the timetable for the return of receiver Michael Gallup has been the subject of much speculation. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic that Gallup will be in the lineup much sooner than originally expected. “The strategic way that we handle this at cut-down will let him get to the club actively as quickly as he can,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “We just don’t want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game.” Jones’ comments indicate his confidence that the wide receiver is expected to be on the 53-man roster on Tuesday when the club cuts down from 80 players in accordance with league guidelines. Gallup has not practiced since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 2. He underwent successful surgery in February. While, he has made notable progress in his rehabilitation, Gallup is not among those who are particularly bullish about his potential return for Week 1. In fact, he’s indicated that he will likely be forced to sit out the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

