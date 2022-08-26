Backup quarterback could be decided tonight in Cowboys final preseason game

It’s already been established that tonight’s preseason game will not feature any of the Cowboys star players. With that being said, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play for. While the Cowboys likely have a very clear picture of 45 or so players who will be on the Cowboys 53-man roster come next week, there’s still multiple battles going on throughout the roster for some of the last few roster spots.

One of the biggest matchups tonight is the final decision on who the Cowboys QB2 will be in 2022 behind Dak Prescott.

At the start of training camp, Cooper Rush was the clear favorite to win the job, but a subpar training camp showing, and some real struggles in weeks one and two of the preseason, opened up the window for Will Grier. Grier has performed well in the preseason and training camp, but has been nursing a groin injury over the last few weeks.

The backup quarterback opinion varies from person to person. Some people want the higher ceiling player that could go out and win you a game or two a season from the pocket or with their play-making abilities (Will Grier), but there’s something to be said about the high-floor-low-ceiling backup (Cooper Rush) that is not going to impress you much, but he’s also not going to lose you games on his own as much. The NFL tends to lean towards going with the higher-floor, instead of the higher-ceiling, but I tend to lean the opposite direction.

If QB1 goes down, things aren’t going to go over well unless you have a proven veteran backup that has had years in the NFL as a starter. The Cowboys don’t currently have that guy on their roster, and whispers are the front office is a bit split on who should be handed the QB2 job. Both Will Grier and Cooper Rush have ties to QB coach Doug Nussmeier, but Rush has been around Kellen Moore for the longer period of time.

As of now Cooper Rush still may be the favorite, but a poor showing tonight, with another impressive performance from Will Grier could change things before Tuesday’s cutdown.