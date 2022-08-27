Cowboys news: Dallas finishes preseason on high note with win over Seahawks

Cowboys close out the preseason on a high-note!

This may have been the final game of the preseason, but with players fighting for their NFL lives, fans were treated to an entertaining matchup that saw the Dallas Cowboys secure a late 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Because the Cowboys played largely backups throughout the night while nine of the Seahawks’ 11 offensive starters were on the field early on, it was perhaps no surprise that Dallas fell behind early. But the team battled back, tying the score late in the third quarter and then coming from behind again in the fourth to earn the win. Defensively, Dallas brought back memories of last season when they led the NFL with 34 takeaways. The group earned five in this game – four interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Cowboys gave up 328 yards, but held Seattle to just a 15 percent success rate on third downs, the Seahawks also good on only one of five trips into the red zone.

Five things that stood out in preseason week three.

Interceptions by cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Markquese Bell were turned into touchdowns as the Cowboys rallied from deficits of 13-3 and 20-10 to tie game at 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter. And fourth quarterback Ben DiNucci put the Cowboys in the lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot with 4:07 to go. Coach Mike McCarthy won his second consecutive preseason game since taking over as Cowboys coach in 2020 after losing his first five. The pandemic canceled the preseason in 2020. The team as 0-4 last year and opened 2022 0-1 before winning their final two.

With the preseason over, this is a stressful time for roster bubble guys.

While this game was to a great degree a long audition for players whose best hope is to make a practice squad somewhere in the NFL, there were multiple positions where the game, particularly the first half, might have provided some clarity. Unfortunately things remained more murky than we would have wished. In the wake of Tyron Smith’s injury, we really wanted to see some improvement from all the offensive line backups that were taking the field in this game. That is four players from somewhere down the depth chart, and one potential starter playing out of his usual position. The results were generally not good - at least to start. But the local Dallas broadcast of the game was just as interested in the issues for the line, and they spent a long time looking at Josh Ball, who seems to be the current leader to be the swing tackle. At one point, former Dallas stalwart Nate Newton flat out said that Ball was not ready. However, on the touchdown scoring drive late in the first half, the isolated shots of Ball looked a good bit better. When the offense was on the sidelines, Joe Philbin was up close with Ball, and it may be that he did some successful coaching up. This still is a perilous situation for the Cowboys as they seek someone to start week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That is a talented defensive line coming to town. We can only hope that they get this right, because Dak Prescott has to stay healthy, and the running game needs those big guys up front to thrive. The backups are nearly as important as the starters, as we were harshly reminded on Thursday. The team should still be looking hard at possible options from outside the current roster.

Will Walker Little be at the top of the OT trade targets?

The Dallas Cowboys have a big, big question at left tackle with fewer than two weeks to go before Week 1. Could they turn to the Jacksonville Jaguars to help them find a solution? According to sources close to the situation, the Cowboys have Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little “high on their list” as they look at external options to replace injured left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Dallas’ Wednesday practice and needs surgery. Smith won’t be back on the field until December at the earliest, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this week.

Todd Archer gives his final 53-man roster prediction.

The Cowboys don’t have any big-name decisions to make, but they will have plenty of choices regarding roster gymnastics based on players’ health and roles. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said wide receiver Michael Gallup will open the season on the 53-man roster even if he doesn’t play the first two weeks because of his knee injury. In order for wide receiver James Washington, out at least the first six weeks because of foot surgery, to be eligible to play later in the season, he needs to be on the active roster for a day. On defense, they appear to have too many pieces who can make the roster, especially along the defensive line, which could lead to some low-level trades for conditional draft picks or maybe a veteran offensive tackle. The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Here is a projection:

