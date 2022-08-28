The Cowboys final 53-man roster cuts will come down to one of these 5 players

The preseason is over, and now the importance shifts to cut-down Tuesday when the Dallas Cowboys, along with the 31 other teams, will trim their roster down to 53 players. While a great majority of decisions are already made, there are still a handful of players fighting for a roster spot. Here are five bubble players who have a shot to earn one of the Cowboys final spots on the team.

LB Devin Harper

The Cowboys last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Oklahoma State linebacker is a “project” player ahead of schedule. His pursuit in run defense combined with some nice plays in coverage brings something to the table as a down-the-depth-chart linebacker.

What he’s got going for him: Extra linebackers are always needed because they offer core special teams players. He was drafted to be a developmental player who can contribute immediately on special teams and he’s at the very least meeting those expectations.

What he’s got working against him: The team already has nice depth at the position with good starters like Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, and Anthony Barr as well as good reserves in Jabril Cox and Luke Gifford. Finding room for him might be tough.

TE Peyton Hendershot

This undrafted free agent from Indiana has been fun to watch. Already a fan favorite, Hendershot impressed, even more, when he took a blow that popped off his helmet yet he kept going. And later in the game, he scored a 14-yard scampering touchdown that was all him after Seahawk defenders just couldn’t bring him down.

What he’s got going for him: The Cowboys have already released the veteran Jeremy Sprinkle and third-year tight end Sean McKeon is dealing with a knee injury, so it’s unclear how many able bodies they currently have at the position. They may need him for depth.

What he’s got working against him: He’s still a raw player and could use the extra development time if they think he’ll survive waivers. If the Cowboys regular group of tight ends is healthy, there’s not really a role for him in the offense.

WR Dennis Houston

It feels like yesterday when the UDFA receiver from Western Illinois was a “shoo-in” to make the Cowboys roster when he was the talk of training camp. Unfortunately, the lackluster quarterback play in the preseason did him no favors as he has been quiet in games.

What he’s got going for him: His chemistry with Dak Prescott and his mental sharpness has stood out in camp. His maturity plus continued growth could offer a nice WR piece down the road.

What he’s got working against him: The team already has a lot of receivers penciled in, so it’s difficult seeing them keep yet another one. The performance of Brandon Smith also provides some practice squad insurance should Houston be released and claimed off of waivers.

RB Malik Davis

Playing behind Dameon Pierce at Florida, Davis didn’t light up the stat sheet, but the UDFA has played well with the opportunities he’s been given. His strong preseason has put his name in the hat to join the running back group.

What he’s got going for him: He’s been elusive in preseason action, leading the team in both total rushing yards (132) and yards per attempt (4.3). He also comes with more years of player control which is nice considering the future uncertainty of both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

What he’s got working against him: The coaching staff loves Rico Dowdle and Davis’ only chance to make the team is if the Cowboys decide to go long at running back.

DT John Ridgeway

Fans were excited about the selection of this Arkansas big boy as they hoped he could bring some much-needed run-stopping to the Cowboys defense. Unfortunately, he hasn’t done much in preseason action and he’s a player that is going to need more time before he’s ready to contribute.

What he’s got going for him: He’s a fifth-round investment from April’s draft and you’d have to think that would earn him a little more latitude.

What he’s got working against him: The Cowboys are super deep along the defensive line and especially deep at defensive tackle. If they kept him, it would be purely as a stash.