2022 Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker: Every rumor, report, and all that happens in between

By Tuesday afternoon at 4:00pm ET the Dallas Cowboys and every other NFL team will have to have their roster trimmed down to 53 players.

This will be described as the “final 53-man roster” by someone but it will hardly be final in all reality. There are a handful of manipulation techniques that we will likely see the Cowboys employ this week, like “cutting” their specialists to create three temporary roster spots for players who may begin the season on injured reserve.

Of course there will be players who the team cuts with no intention towards bringing back. This is the unfortunate part about football and this time of year. A number of dreams across the National Football League are going to be coming to an end over the days.

As we always do we are tracking every single Dallas Cowboys roster move that is reported on or rumored to be. We will update this post as more news trickles out.

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving defensive end Markaviest Bryant (via DMN)

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving offensive tackle Amon Simon (via DMN)

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving offensive lineman James Empey (via DMN)

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving wide receiver T.J. Vasher (via DMN)

The Cowboys are going to release quarterback Ben DiNucci (via ESPN)

Last Updated: Sunday, August 28th at 10:00pm ET