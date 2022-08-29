It was less than a week ago when the Dallas Cowboys were dealt a serious blow by way of the injury to left tackle Tyron Smith that is expected to take him out until December at best. This news was met with heavy criticism by Dallas Cowboys fans because the team has refused to add proper depth to the tackle position over the offseason. In fact, looking at the entire position group. all they have done numbers wise is swap out La’el Collins for Matt Waletzko, weakening a position group that was not exactly strong when last season ended.

Many, including the Cowboys themselves, have said that the team did employ a proper insurance policy by drafting Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The problem with that logic is that they basically immediately placed him at left guard, and so by now potentially moving Smith, they have created a domino effect that doesn’t even address the primary issue - a lack of depth at swing tackle.

According to Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are in fact exploring adding depth.

Stephen Jones: Certainly, the offensive line is one where we aren’t necessarily loaded with depth there

Like every team the Cowboys will have to have their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. When we put together several 53-man roster predictions here at BTB, all of us allotted for a free agent to be added along the offensive line.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones took to the radio airwaves of 105.3 The Fan on Monday and noted that the Cowboys are likely going to be adding depth since, check this out, they are not necessarily loaded with depth there. For real.

The Cowboys are on a full court press to remind everybody that Tyler Smith played left tackle in college and that they saw him playing that position long-term with their team. That is obviously true, but they have not given him a single snap there throughout camp and the preseason. Nothing about this situation suggests that this was the switch that they were ready to flip. It was all compounded by Tyron Smith’s injury and the actual swing tackle options in Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko not being ready for the challenge.

And back to Stephen’s point about not being loaded with depth, that is doing a pretty poor job of reading the room. All throughout the offseason Cowboys brass were asked about their plan at tackle and along the offensive line only to continually affirm that they liked their guys and what they had in place. Not having depth isn’t a new issue, it is one that was ignored for months on end only to begin being approached in the eleventh hour.