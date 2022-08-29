According to reports, the Cowboys plan at wide receiver is a bit clearer

The Dallas Cowboys are less than a day away from finalizing their 53-man roster. Well, the initial 53-man roster. There are going to be several changes to it before the first game of the season, and it will continue to evolve until the end. With a wide receiver room that is a bit crowded, if largely untested, the plan for dealing with two veteran players has been reported.

Spagnola confirming the #DallasCowboys are gonna keep BOTH Gallup & Washington on the initial 53 man roster, then designate Washington on IR to return.



Watch that waiver wire #CowboysNation — Shane Carter (@ShaneCarterTx) August 29, 2022

Mickey Spagnola’s report is something that has been the subject of some speculation here and elsewhere. Seeing it confirmed hints that the staff believes Michael Gallup is likely to be ready to take the field before the fifth game of the season, so he will be carried on the roster. James Washington goes to IR, indicating they don’t see him contributing for at least four weeks. It also gives them options.

If the current group of young receivers step up, they do not have to bring Washington back even though he is designated to return. At the moment he becomes an insurance policy with the team expected to lean heavily on rookies and untested receivers. If things work out well with the new guys plus Noah Brown, they might just leave Washington on IR. If they feel they need help, he will be available after the first four games.

For Gallup, this is a consideration.

There's another reason to keep Michael Gallup on the 53-man roster at start of season: he can practice. If he remained on PUP and missed four games, he would not be able to practice at all, which means he would likely miss 5-6 games. Going this route allows him to ramp up work. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2022

Remember, what is announced as the roster Tuesday afternoon is very much a work in progress. One thing that will happen is that someone will be released to make room for Washington and then brought back. It will probably be a veteran who is not subject to waivers. Don’t panic over the first wave of cuts. Things will change several times.