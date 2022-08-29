Dallas Cowboys trade rumor: Team reportedly trying to trade for New York Jets tackle Chuma Edoga

Like every team in the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys have to have their roster set at 53 players by 4pm ET on Tuesday afternoon.

There will likely be a few bits of roster manipulation that the team employs to sneak players onto injured reserve and what not, and it is highly likely that there will be somebody on the team when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 that is not presently on the roster.

In speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday afternoon, the team’s EVP Stephen Jones hinted at possibly looking to acquire tackle depth through free agency or trade. Shortly after a report emerged from PFN’s Aaron Wilson that the Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets tackle Chuma Edoga.

Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

The New York Jets selected Edoga in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 92nd overall pick, just two spots after Dallas took current left guard Connor McGovern. Since then he has started 12 games for the Jets including zero this past season.

Through the preseason this year PFF has Edoga with an 81.0 run blocking grade and a 79.0 pass blocking grade. None of this will inspire a ton of optimism, but those aren’t numbers to necessarily scoff at.

It should be considered that the Jets had a similar issue to the Cowboys as far as a sudden void at the tackle position. Earlier this month Mekhi Becton went down due to injury and the Jets chose to immediately bring in veteran Duane Brown to replace him as opposed to leaning on someone like Edoga.

Right after the Becton injury Edoga received more opportunities during Jets practice and they initially did not exactly go well for him.

Filling in for the injured Mekhi Becton at right tackle, Chuma Edoga didn’t inspire much confidence. He was regularly beaten, called for at least one penalty on a false start and struggled throughout the day.

Granted this was on the right side and the Cowboys’ current problem is really on the left, but that doesn’t bring smiles to any of our faces. It is possible that Dallas views Edoga as a potential answer at swing tackle, but we will see.

Update: 4:40pm ET

Aaron Wilson added a report that league sources do not believe this trade will happen.

Guess we will see.