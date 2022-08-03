Cowboys news: Jerry Jones feels ‘no urgency’ to add outside WR after James Washington’s injury

Jerry does not seem too worried about the WR position.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on urgency level to acquire external help at wide receiver after James Washington foot fracture: “Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.” Sees big opportunity ahead. “There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver.” pic.twitter.com/ejMhTrURpx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the news on Washington, who was scheduled for surgery Tuesday in Dallas. Washington, who signed as a free agent with Dallas after playing four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered the injury during practice Monday. Washington isn’t the only Cowboys receiver who will be out to start the year. Michael Gallup will miss at least the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after tearing his ACL in January during a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas does return CeeDee Lamb, who will be the team’s unquestioned top wideout. The Cowboys experienced a lot of turnover otherwise, though, after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and watching No. 3 wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. leave for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

A look at some receivers who could be of interest.

Washington’s injury installs rookie Jalen Tolbert as the favorite to start the season along with CeeDee Lamb. It also drives the point home about the unproven nature of this group. The 10 receivers currently on the training camp roster after Lamb have combined for 39 receptions, 425 yards and no touchdowns in their NFL careers. One other note. All of those belong to Noah Brown. Options? Odell Beckham Jr. is the best receiver on the open market, but he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and is behind Gallup in his path back to the field. Will Fuller is an explosive threat who has wrestled with injuries and inconsistency during his career. He played just two games for Miami last season and finished the season on the injured list with a broken thumb. Emmanuel Sanders has a long, impressive resume. He caught 42 passes for 626 yards with four touchdowns for Buffalo last season and scored a touchdown in the postseason. The downside: he’s 35.

CeeDee Lamb is going to have to have a huge season.

“Dak Prescott sees the best guy as well as anybody in the NFL. He’ll throw it to the best guy to throw it too,” Jones told reporters. “Lamb has the ability to not be the best guy but the guy you ought to throw it too as far as who’s open.” It’s an interesting comment because Prescott has rarely been that type of quarterback. Prescott fit well with former coach Jason Garrett because he bought into Garrett’s take-what-defense-gives-us approach. Play-caller Kellen Moore has a similar philosophy. The issue, of course, is that sometimes you should take what you want. That means throwing it to your best receiver even if he’s covered because you trust him. Isn’t that how the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year? On their 15-play, 79-yard game-winning drive, Stafford completed four passes for 44 yards and the go-ahead touchdown to Cooper Kupp. He finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott is more likely to follow his progressions and throw the ball where the read takes him. It’s among the reasons he throws few interceptions. Prescott isn’t trying to throw the ball to receivers who are covered. Tony Romo did.

It’s never too early to look ahead.

So why would the Cowboys want to get an extension done with Prescott now?. Cap management starting in 2023. The rising cost of quarterback contracts The fear of going into a season without a franchise quarterback And why would Prescott be open to a potential extension after waiting worked so well for him the first time? That might be the trickiest part. “I wouldn’t do it with where the money is going with the quarterbacks and where the salary cap is going with the new TV deal,” one long-time agent said. “He is already set for life. Why not wait? If Dak did it, it would be to help the team build around him.” Technically, Prescott signed a six-year contract, which allowed the Cowboys to restructure his contract in 2020 and ‘21 to spread out the proration of the signing bonus. That’s why Prescott’s cap figure in 2022 is $19.73M. It’s also why in 2025, the Cowboys will have at least a dead money charge of $21.8M because of those restructures.

The Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make at the DT position.

Trysten Hill is also in the conversation for someone who really needs a bigger impact this season. He had a great start to practice by winning some individual battles in positional drills and one-on-ones. However, during the team session he was washed off the ball multiple times and even pancaked emphatically by Tyler Smith on a run play. Speaking of Smith, he has continued to share left guard snaps with the first team along with Connor McGovern. He was much more physical than McGovern during his first ever padded NFL practice and caught the eyes of the coaching staff with his fierce run-blocking. Another offensive lineman who many have their eyes on is Josh Ball as he continues to fight for the backup tackle spot, which appears more crucial following a shoulder injury to Matt Waletzko. Ball had a great day of practice, taking advantage of the extra snaps with wins against Carlos Watkins, Sam Williams, and Dante Fowler Jr.

