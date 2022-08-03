Cowboys roster move: Dallas signing free agent linebacker Anthony Barr

Wednesday morning brought with it some roster news for the Dallas Cowboys as linebacker Aaron Hansford passed his physical, was then activated off of the PUP list, and was promptly waived.

This served as a reminder of how quickly things can happen to an NFL player’s career, and it also obviously opened up a roster spot on the Cowboys. Many have been wanting to see Dallas make a move at wide receiver, swing tackle, or kicker, but linebacker has also been lurking as a position of need as well.

Just a few hours after the Hansford news was announced, it was reported that there was a corresponding one for the team as NFL Network noted that the Cowboys are signing linebacker Anthony Barr.

This has, of course, been a rumored connection for the Cowboys for quite some time and they liked him quite a bit way back when Barr was entering the NFL Draft in 2014. To date, Barr has spent all of his career with the Minnesota Vikings (he was almost a member of the New York Jets, a story for a different day) and can still contribute in a way that can help this team.

NFL Network added that it came down to the Denver Broncos or the Dallas Cowboys for Barr and that America’s Team won out. It’s nice to see the Dallas winning out and apparently George Edwards was a big reason why.

As @RapSheet notes, Barr’s connection to George Paton had him in play with the #Broncos but it was another former #Vikings George who pulled him to the Cowboys in former MIN DC George Edwards, now a defensive assistant in Dallas. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 3, 2022

The Cowboys roster now sits at 90 players and the linebacker group has been fortified. Doing so at the other positions mentioned would also be a nice thing to see, but we have a little bit more time for that.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys, Anthony Barr.