3 wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for

The Dallas Cowboys continue to praise their young receiving corps despite the unproven nature of the group behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Maybe the Cowboys brass are privy to some other information those of us on the outside aren’t, or maybe they’re just praying for the best, but whatever they are thinking an upgrade shouldn’t be ruled out.

With the entire league in roster building mode to get under the league mandated 53-man limit by Tuesday afternoon, there will be several players teams will be trying to trade instead of cutting out right in order to get something in return instead of nothing. For the Cowboys, that could be the answer to solving some of the unknown in their receiving core.

Below are three wide receivers who are rumored to be on the trade block already who could be of interest to the Cowboys. At the very least, Dallas should pick up the phone to gauge the compensation teams are asking for these players because all of them are arguably upgrades over their current depth at the position as things stand right now.

Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers

According to a projection from NFL.com, it may just be a matter of time before Terrace Marshall finds himself put on the trade block by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers 2021 second-round draft pick (59th overall) currently finds himself in Matt Rhule’s doghouse, so much so, his future and Carolina may be coming to an abrupt end.

The 6’2”, 200-pound WR would help ease the concerns the Cowboys currently have about their receiving corps. As things stand right now, Dallas is solely relying on CeeDee Lamb and a bunch of first- and second-year WRs with little to no NFL experience until Michael Gallup returns to the starting lineup.

In Marshall, Dallas would be adding an outside WR who is arguably just as talented as any other receiver on the roster outside of CeeDee Lamb or Gallup. A foursome of Lamb, Gallup, Marshall, and Jalen Tolbert looks much better on paper than any other WR combination the Cowboys could possibly put together this season.

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

Denzel Mims is a reoccurring name who has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys on numerous occasions as someone they could potentially acquire via trade to upgrade their wide receiver room. The former 2020 second-round draft pick (59th overall) has been one out-of-favor with the New York Jets and currently finds himself buried on the depth chart.

Due to his current status with the Jets, Mims has already requested a trade, and because of that, will likely find himself playing for a different team in 2022. The Cowboys could use a WR of his talents behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup once he returns from his season-ending knee injury from a season ago.

The 6’3”, 207-pound WR is someone the Cowboys showed a pre-draft interest in in 2020, and a return home for the former Baylor Bear could be exactly what he needs to prove he’s the legitimate receiving threat he once was in college at the next stage in the NFL. Making this move could be a win-win for all parties involved.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Darius Slayton, the New York Giants former 2019 fifth-round draft pick, started his professional career off with back-to-back 700+ receiving yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. In 2021 though, he saw a dramatic dip in production, so much so, he has fallen out of favor in New York and has been rumored as a player who could be acquired via trade.

Slayton is someone the Dallas Cowboys should know pretty well considering they’ve had to game plan for the division rival for the past three seasons. He’s also someone who could be viewed as a potential upgrade to Dallas’ receiving corps that will need unproven first and second-year receivers to play prominent roles.

In Darius Slayton, the Cowboys would be adding a proven WR who could step in from Day 1 and be an upgrade over anyone outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. And as an added bonus, joining the Cowboys would mean he’d get to face-off against his former team twice a year, which could fuel the fire to prove the Giants were wrong about him.