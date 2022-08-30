Cowboys news: Tyler Smith’s left tackle future, team still looking for backups

The Cowboys left tackle of the future is now the present, with the season opener in 13 days.

The Cowboys haven’t officially named the Fort Worth native and University of Tulsa product as the starter. But there is also no indication that Dallas is making big plans to acquire a big name to play the spot. That’s not to say ... 1) That another tackle couldn’t be added this week, but that would be fueled by the idea of a vet backup being needed so Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko aren’t thrown to the wolves in Week 1 against the Bucs. 2) That after Week 1, maybe especially if things go poorly, Dallas won’t pursue a vested veteran at that time. So, right now inside The Star, the O-line prepping to start against Tampa Bay looks like this: Left tackle Tyler Smith, left guard Connor McGovern, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele. ... again, with backup help at tackle maybe on the way.

Dak Prescott trusts the Cowboys’ plan at left tackle, but they’re still looking for outside help.

Dak Prescott says Tyron Smith’s injury gives young Cowboys players a chance just like he got when Tony Romo got hurt in the preseason six years ago The irony of it being the exact date is a bit chilling. On August 25, 2016, the Cowboys were playing the Seahawks. Romo was looking like his normal self to start the game. On a 2nd and 7 play early in the game, Romo was scrambling and waiting for a play to develop. DE Cliff Abril absolutely flattened the longtime Cowboys QB and it was immediately evident that Romo was hurt. Cowboys Nation began to panic. How long would he be out? Would the team survive without him? A wide-eyed 23-year-old Prescott took the field for the next play and gave the franchise hope. He had a touchdown pass to Jason Witten on the next drive. Even though it was an injury that could’ve had Romo return within the 2016 season, Prescott and the Cowboys were on an 11-game winning streak when the 36-year-old was cleared to return to playing. The team was not going to make a quarterback change. The rest is history.

Whitworth retired after winning the Super Bowl last season with the Rams.

While fans have been commenting on Andrew’s tweets and sites, Micah Parsons came right out on a tweet saying that he would love to see “Big Whit” join the team this season. It seems like the entire league knows that Dallas is in trouble when it comes to their offensive line. So how can they fix it? The Cowboys should try to gather up players who are still relevant to the game. They should search around the NFL and find tackles who are still playing the game rather than ones who aren’t. Now again, the Cowboys themselves did not reach out to Andrew Whitworth, only reporters did. But if the offensive line is a big deal, then they are gonna need to search for some other players fast before the regular season starts.

How much pressure is on Mike McCarthy to win this season?

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer apparently has more influence around the league than people realize. The Athletic’s Ben Standig conducted a survey with 26 certified agents. As part of an answer for who is the most powerful person behind the scenes, one agent revealed that Glazer’s word is respected so much that he’s even influenced recent hiring decisions. “Mike McCarthy doesn’t get hired by the Cowboys without Jay Glazer. Ryan Pace doesn’t get hired by the Bears without Jay Glazer,” the agent said. “There’s a ton like this. He’s got pull with a lot of people.” The world may never truly know how much power Glazer wields, but he will continue to bring his expertise to Fox’s NFL programming throughout the 2022 season, which is set to begin Sept. 8.

The Cowboys will be starting the season without Michael Gallup and James Washington, but expect Gallup back sooner.

Mickey Spagnola’s report is something that has been the subject of some speculation here and elsewhere. Seeing it confirmed hints that the staff believes Michael Gallup is likely to be ready to take the field before the fifth game of the season, so he will be carried on the roster. James Washington goes to IR, indicating they don’t see him contributing for at least four weeks. It also gives them options. If the current group of young receivers step up, they do not have to bring Washington back even though he is designated to return. At the moment he becomes an insurance policy with the team expected to lean heavily on rookies and untested receivers. If things work out well with the new guys plus Noah Brown, they might just leave Washington on IR. If they feel they need help, he will be available after the first four games. For Gallup, this is a consideration. Remember, what is announced as the roster Tuesday afternoon is very much a work in progress. One thing that will happen is that someone will be released to make room for Washington and then brought back. It will probably be a veteran who is not subject to waivers. Don’t panic over the first wave of cuts. Things will change several times.

