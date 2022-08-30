2022 Dallas Cowboys roster: Initial 53-man roster appears to be set

Tuesday was an important checkpoint as the NFL regular season gets set to kick off. As of 4pm ET every single team has to be down to 53 players on their roster.

It is important to note that these are “initial” 53-man rosters and that there will be a few changes happening across the league over the next day or so. This, of course, means that things will change a bit with the Dallas Cowboys, but we do have an initial group to take a look at.

We tracked all of the roster cuts that the Cowboys made in the lead-up to the deadline and now have 53 names to take a look at based on the process of elimination. The team has yet to formally announce things, but this appears to be the initial Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster.

As you can see there is currently only one specialist on the Dallas Cowboys. This is obviously by design as the team can “cut” Brett Maher and Jake McQuaide without subjecting them to waivers. Moves like these are done temporarily for the Cowboys to sneak players on the roster that need particular injury designations. The same is reportedly true for quarterback Cooper Rush.

Tyron Smith and James Washington are both likely going to be placed on injured reserve which will free up two roster spots. As noted though the Cowboys need a third and it isn’t as obvious where that could come from. Time will tell, though.

What do you think of the 53-man roster as is?