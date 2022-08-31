3 players that would make sense for the Cowboys to put a claim in for or sign as a free agent

It is a tough time of year for many across the league. Some players have played their last downs in an NFL uniform, while others are seamlessly going to have pick up their things and head to a completely new city to play for a team that claimed them, with many of these transactions and moves taking place within a 24 hour time span.

Ultimately it means we are one day closer to the NFL season being upon us and the excitement of the year to come coupled with the anxiousness of the unknown buzzes around all 32 fan bases. For the front offices and coaching staffs, this is just another opportunity to make their team better. There are 864 newly found unsigned players across the entire NFL landscape. most of which will not find a home. But for the leagues scouts, this may very well be a chance to grab a player that eluded them in the past, and maybe find a player that wasn't a quality fit in their prior role but could be an outstanding fit for this Cowboys team going forward.

Today we examine three cut day casualites that would make sense for the Cowboys to look to bring in.

Preston Williams - Wide Receiver

Outside of the mess of an offensive line situation the Dallas Cowboys have, one could argue that the next biggest question mark is the wide receiver group. Preston Williams is an intriguing player to look at. Standing at 6’5”, Williams is a massive target that the Cowboys do not currently employ on the roster. Williams boasts an impressive 38-inch vertical leap to add to the already impressive length, coupled with running a not bad 4.51 40-time. On traits alone the Cowboys would seem prime to take a look at the former Miami player.

In a crowded Miami wide receiver room that added multiple new pieces to their offense, one could understand how the young wide out would be the odd man out on cut day. He does not have a large sample size in his young career where he has posted 56 receptions, 787 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. With a new head coach in their building he may very well have been the forgotten man. There may be bigger names on the market that on the surface may seem more appealing to fans, but there is a fit here that could intrique the Cowboys.

Alex Leatherwood - Offensive Lineman

No doubt about it, when you are a first-round pick and you are cut before your second season starts, it does not look good. Leatherwood wouldn’t be a perfect prospect for this Cowboys team, but there is enough of a pedigree and skill to work with here that makes this fit make sense to a Cowboys front office to take a chance on him. The Cowboys are painfully thin at the offensive line position. The loss of Tyron Smith, the uncertainty of the young players on the roster, the Cowboys really do not have a leg to stand on when it comes to at least giving Leatherwood a look.

Leatherwood started all 17 games last year as a rookie, and while had struggled at times, one could ask if the Raiders put him in the best position to succeed at all. A lot of times players in this situation just need a second chance, a fresh start from what they have known or grown accustom too. Jerry Jones is no stranger to second chances, and although Leatherwood is most certainly going to clear waivers due to his high contract number the claiming team would absorb to acquire him, it would make a lot of sense for the Cowboys to reach out and gauge his interest in coming to Dallas. It is tough for the Cowboys to take a look around their offensive line room and feel comfortable with what they see, this move could be low risk depending on salary and a very manageable way to see if you are able improve a talent missing position group.

Josh Gordon - Wide Receiver

When you speak about Josh Gordon and talk about why he has not been on a team or has struggled to stick around, it is very rarely about his talent. Gordon was once a star in this league with a highly-coveted skill set. Off the field, things has derailed that trajectory and he has been trying to find his footing in the NFL ever since. Gordon once again finds himself on the outside looking in, and although Gordon is north of 30 years of age now, his wear and tear does not match one that is accustomed with your average NFL 31 year old.

Much like Alex Leatherwood mentioned earlier, Jerry and staff are not shy with taking risks and giving second chances. In a normal situation where we are comfortable with the wide receiver room as it is constructed, one may pass Josh Gordon by, however, for the Cowboys, who only employ one wide out on the roster has ever had an NFL touchdown, It would be wise for the team to keep all options on the table. Gordon would instantly inject big-play ability and if nothing else could act as a stop gap until Michael Gallup regains his form. Like many of these players released and we have discussed here earlier, none of this looks to be perfect but if the Cowboys play their cards right they could still make much needed improvements to their roster during this time.