2022 Dallas Cowboys practice squad tracker: Reports, rumors, everything you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. It is, literally, their first official “team” of the season.

What the Cowboys put out on Tuesday is not going to be what they send out to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night, though. Dallas has a few bits of roster manipulation to take care of as far as their group of 53 is concerned, but they also have a practice squad to tend to.

The players on the Cowboys practice squad will be many who were with the team throughout camp and the preseason, but there is always the potential for new names. This is a group of 16 players who are still a part of the team but not a part of the roster as a whole.

Once again this group will feature offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon who will bump it up to 17 total. Alarcon is an exemption as he is a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

We will be tracking all of the Cowboys practice squad signings and rumors here.