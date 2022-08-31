Report: Free Agent OT Jason Peters scheduled to visit with Dallas Cowboys

It was less than a week ago when All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was lost for what many fear will be the season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Even prior to Smith’s injury there were many who had been screaming for the team to bring in tackle depth. Neither Josh Ball nor Matt Waletzko were particularly impressive in their auditions to be the group’s swing tackle which is why the heaviest assumption as to how Dallas will handle life without Tyron is by kicking first-round rookie Tyler Smith outside.

While we are all excited about Tyler’s future it is a scary proposition at best to put him out at left tackle with no NFL experience, especially considering he hasn’t worked out there since June. The Cowboys need help and it appears that they are understanding that as free agent tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with them according to ESPN.

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, according to sources. Peters, 40, started 15 games last year with the Chicago Bears. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 31, 2022

Jason Peters of course has spent a majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he played with the Chicago Bears last season as the report notes. He is clearly not the prime version of himself but did still finish last season as PFF’s 21st overall tackle as far as offensive grades are concerned.

Someone like Peters never made sense when the Cowboys were in the market for swing tackle help (which they still need to be for the record) considering he is not at a place in his career where he wants to be a swing. Peters is looking for an opportunity to start and the Cowboys have that at left tackle.

Bringing him in would establish a legitimate veteran presence who Tyler Smith could learn from and would also allow Tyler the opportunity he deserves to not be thrown into the fire from Day 1 of his NFL career. The domino effect of that of course is that it also helps shore up depth along the interior as Connor McGovern would not have to start at left guard.