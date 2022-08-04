Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #8 recap: Rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert had himself a day

The Dallas Cowboys held their seventh practice of training camp on Wednesday, but it was a bit of a glorified walkthrough. They were back in business for practice number eight on Thursday in pads once again.

Let’s check in on the happenings out in Oxnard courtesy of our friends in the Cowboys media.

The kicker competition got off to another rough start with rookie Jonathan Garibay missing half of his kicks to start the day. At least Lirim Hajrullahu is providing some semblance of hope.

Cowboys rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay took two attempts at 33, 39, 42 and 49 yards. He converted one at each distance to finish 4-of-8. Lirim Hajrullahu made his first seven before wide left from 49 at right hash. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 4, 2022

Hopefully things get figured out. Onto highlights, though!

Dak to CeeDee pic.twitter.com/GKzVMvqImq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

Jalen Tolbert has some strong hands. pic.twitter.com/nyP00h3RGQ — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

By the way on the subject of wide receivers the team activated Dontario Drummond from the PUP list while practice was going on.

WR Dontario Drummond passed his physical and was activated off PUP on Thursday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 4, 2022

Back to the kicking situation... Jonathan Garibay was definitely tested by the coaching staff during Mojo Moments and held his own during this portion of practice. So did Lirim.

LMAO, the coaches are TORTURING Jonathan Garibay during the Mojo Moment.



Garibay connected from 41, but the defense “iced” him. Hit it from 41 again, but the OL was hit for “false start.” Missed from 46, but the DL was hit for “offside.” Connected again from 41 to go 3/4. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

Same routine for Hajrullahu with the 2nd team, simulating timeouts & penalties to throw him off his game. Went 3/3 from 41, 41 & 46. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

By the way Leighton Vander Esch was absent from Thursday due to a family matter.

Leighton Vander Esch is not at practice because of a family matter. Expected to practice Saturday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 4, 2022

Along these lines McCarthy said before practice that Anthony Barr was still going through medicals and that they were going to hold Jabril Cox out on Thursday. Barr is still a to-be-determined situation as far as when he will first practice, but Cox is expected to on Saturday as well.

How about some CeeDee Lamb working against Jourdan Lewis?

CeeDee Lamb vs Jourdan Lewis. Dak Prescott the QB pic.twitter.com/K2X9WtmdXf — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Or Simi Fehoko against Trevon Diggs?

Simi Fehoko vs Trevon Diggs. Dak Orescott QB. After the play Diggs and DB coach Al Harris get into it a little bit. That’s not shown. pic.twitter.com/uh142kCL0l — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Diggs and Al Harris did shake things off, don’t worry.

Here is Jalen Tolbert up against Jourdan Lewis.

A couple of more.

CeeDee working Diggs on the deep ball: pic.twitter.com/lEbZ2owfsr — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 4, 2022

Noah Brown takes Nahshon Wright to school with a little stutter step. pic.twitter.com/rc7AVYN4ZR — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Let’s keep things moving along.

Noah Brown with a nifty cut pic.twitter.com/AElYgrZets — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

I think Jalen Tolbert is easily having his most active, flashy practice of camp. pic.twitter.com/NDKJhYB1W1 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

Dak Prescott gets it out to CeeDee Lamb quickly. pic.twitter.com/bUq7Iot1du — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Will Grier to Ty Fryfogle pic.twitter.com/1ncIxuFqxc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

It’s good to see DeMarcus Lawrence having success.

DeMarcus Lawrence beats Terence Steele. pic.twitter.com/hWU6vAjpEW — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Who said that Kellen Moore wasn’t planning on incorporating Tony Pollard? Ezekiel Elliott was even out in front blocking!

Zeke blocking for Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/Dg5HSaeZYc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

Moving on. More highlights.

Good battle here between Anthony Brown and Jalen Tolbert down field. Ball a little under thrown here too. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/tQyKDLcHfX — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 4, 2022

Great job by Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith of walling off a running lane for Tony Pollard. Lots of excitement from the offense on this one. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/XpRIG2lVik — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 4, 2022

Dak Prescott was on the move a little bit, too.

Dak Prescott using his legs. pic.twitter.com/7bhX0bFQ4x — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

More highlights!

Dak Prescott finds TJ Vasher. pic.twitter.com/XPiuGuZTM5 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 4, 2022

Great defense from J Kearse.

Dak - McKeon inc. pic.twitter.com/eJX6k2BzdK — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 4, 2022

Jourdan Lewis passes his man off, nearly comes away with an INT of Dak. pic.twitter.com/pfTstBRApz — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 4, 2022

In other news... Cooper Rush threw this pass. It went... to a place that he probably did not intend.

Jerry Jones was the target pic.twitter.com/zsqjrj78OJ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

Seriously though the QB2 job might be Will Grier’s to lose.