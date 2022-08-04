 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #8 recap: Rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert had himself a day

The highlights from Thursday’s practice out in Oxnard.

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys held their seventh practice of training camp on Wednesday, but it was a bit of a glorified walkthrough. They were back in business for practice number eight on Thursday in pads once again.

Let’s check in on the happenings out in Oxnard courtesy of our friends in the Cowboys media.

The kicker competition got off to another rough start with rookie Jonathan Garibay missing half of his kicks to start the day. At least Lirim Hajrullahu is providing some semblance of hope.

Hopefully things get figured out. Onto highlights, though!

By the way on the subject of wide receivers the team activated Dontario Drummond from the PUP list while practice was going on.

Back to the kicking situation... Jonathan Garibay was definitely tested by the coaching staff during Mojo Moments and held his own during this portion of practice. So did Lirim.

By the way Leighton Vander Esch was absent from Thursday due to a family matter.

Along these lines McCarthy said before practice that Anthony Barr was still going through medicals and that they were going to hold Jabril Cox out on Thursday. Barr is still a to-be-determined situation as far as when he will first practice, but Cox is expected to on Saturday as well.

How about some CeeDee Lamb working against Jourdan Lewis?

Or Simi Fehoko against Trevon Diggs?

Diggs and Al Harris did shake things off, don’t worry.

Here is Jalen Tolbert up against Jourdan Lewis.

A couple of more.

Let’s keep things moving along.

It’s good to see DeMarcus Lawrence having success.

Who said that Kellen Moore wasn’t planning on incorporating Tony Pollard? Ezekiel Elliott was even out in front blocking!

Moving on. More highlights.

Dak Prescott was on the move a little bit, too.

More highlights!

In other news... Cooper Rush threw this pass. It went... to a place that he probably did not intend.

Seriously though the QB2 job might be Will Grier’s to lose.

