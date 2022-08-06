Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #10 recap w/ video & tweets

Dak can do it all.

There looks to be a leader in the clubhouse for the kicker competition.

As Cowboys’ kicker competition continues, Lirim Hajrullahu continues to separate himself. He was 7-of-9 (made six of final seven). Undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay: 4-of-9. He missed three of final four, the last of which was this one from 49. pic.twitter.com/tb5Y116TRQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 6, 2022

Cowboys coaches are getting creative.

We have soccer ball drills where the player practices recovering a loose ball. pic.twitter.com/bn8YXSfW4n — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

CeeDee Lamb = no longer a punt returner and we are okay with that.

CeeDee Lamb going against Juggs machine during special teams work #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/VCBLivcSxk — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 6, 2022

Good to see Jabril Cox back in the fold.

Cowboys LB Jabril Cox back practicing today after team rested and rehabbed his surgically-repaired right knee for few days after it got “dinged.” He is wearing brace. Didn’t at start of camp. pic.twitter.com/BJt5ScMVLv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 6, 2022

Zeke leading his running back group.

Cowboys running backs led by Zeke pic.twitter.com/NCCgHbtfw3 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 6, 2022

Defense is flourishing this Training Camp.

Dak mentioned he looked to run more this year when necessary, here he goes for the easy touchdown run.

Feed him.

Jayron Kearse.

Jayron Kearse stops this. pic.twitter.com/3s8dj81Zex — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

A little trickery for the offense.

CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard. Who gets it? pic.twitter.com/Qynza1mPPS — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

Both Will Grier and Noah Brown have had really productive camp’s so far.

Will Grier to Noah Brown. pic.twitter.com/AFMxIfqFFl — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

We’ve seen Zeke hit these screens for big gainers many times before.

Dak Prescott to Zeke Elliott for the …. pic.twitter.com/WaFKlsot2m — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

Rookie sighting.

Second case of QB1 showing off his legs.

QB option up the middle … at midfield???? OK THEN. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/j214KXWRAX — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 6, 2022

Trevon Diggs with the clean PBU.

Please keep sleeping on Zeke.

Micah doing what he does.

Micah Parsons causing problems. pic.twitter.com/xJvK1eX49u — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

We love to see it.

Ezekiel Elliott the offensive weapon.

Short pass to Ezekiel Elliott for TD. pic.twitter.com/Jexnsre09p — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 6, 2022

Ole reliable Schultz.

A big hitter to the rookie for six!