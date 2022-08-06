Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #10 recap w/ video & tweets

Dak can do it all.
QB1 RB1 #CowboysCamp@AmericanAir @dak pic.twitter.com/4yTSxEq4dE— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 6, 2022
There looks to be a leader in the clubhouse for the kicker competition.
As Cowboys’ kicker competition continues, Lirim Hajrullahu continues to separate himself. He was 7-of-9 (made six of final seven). Undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay: 4-of-9. He missed three of final four, the last of which was this one from 49. pic.twitter.com/tb5Y116TRQ— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 6, 2022
Cowboys coaches are getting creative.
We have soccer ball drills where the player practices recovering a loose ball. pic.twitter.com/bn8YXSfW4n— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
CeeDee Lamb = no longer a punt returner and we are okay with that.
CeeDee Lamb going against Juggs machine during special teams work #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/VCBLivcSxk— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 6, 2022
Good to see Jabril Cox back in the fold.
Cowboys LB Jabril Cox back practicing today after team rested and rehabbed his surgically-repaired right knee for few days after it got “dinged.” He is wearing brace. Didn’t at start of camp. pic.twitter.com/BJt5ScMVLv— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 6, 2022
Zeke leading his running back group.
Cowboys running backs led by Zeke pic.twitter.com/NCCgHbtfw3— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 6, 2022
Defense is flourishing this Training Camp.
Defense dominating the tip drill for a @Jayronkearse8 PICK 6 #CowboysCamp | @americanair pic.twitter.com/ZeidfFhpfm— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 6, 2022
Dak mentioned he looked to run more this year when necessary, here he goes for the easy touchdown run.
QB1 hit the ⛽️ for a TD! #CowboysCamp | @americanair pic.twitter.com/GsDECC2Bor— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 6, 2022
Feed him.
Ezekiel Elliott. pic.twitter.com/FhKHZ2P3XP— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
Jayron Kearse.
Jayron Kearse stops this. pic.twitter.com/3s8dj81Zex— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
A little trickery for the offense.
CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard. Who gets it? pic.twitter.com/Qynza1mPPS— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
Both Will Grier and Noah Brown have had really productive camp’s so far.
Will Grier to Noah Brown. pic.twitter.com/AFMxIfqFFl— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
We’ve seen Zeke hit these screens for big gainers many times before.
Dak Prescott to Zeke Elliott for the …. pic.twitter.com/WaFKlsot2m— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
Rookie sighting.
Sam Williams. pic.twitter.com/Q00cvKe4ks— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 6, 2022
Second case of QB1 showing off his legs.
QB option up the middle … at midfield???? OK THEN. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/j214KXWRAX— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 6, 2022
Trevon Diggs with the clean PBU.
Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/aOapahIjGb— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 6, 2022
Please keep sleeping on Zeke.
Zeke. pic.twitter.com/KM1ccuDvYM— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 6, 2022
Micah doing what he does.
Micah Parsons causing problems. pic.twitter.com/xJvK1eX49u— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
We love to see it.
Sam Williams. pic.twitter.com/HnuNRSxo9U— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 6, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott the offensive weapon.
Short pass to Ezekiel Elliott for TD. pic.twitter.com/Jexnsre09p— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 6, 2022
Ole reliable Schultz.
Dak - Schultz. pic.twitter.com/sZYjeA216j— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 6, 2022
A big hitter to the rookie for six!
DeMarcus Lawrence. Dak Prescott and a Jalen Tolbert TD catch. Lawrence goes inside with the pressure. pic.twitter.com/tMA9rkGgsm— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022
