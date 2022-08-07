Cowboys news: Why Dallas’ promising WR depth could be nothing more than a mirage

Cowboys’ WR depth showing promise, but are still unproven.

Wide receiver has been a point of contention for the Dallas Cowboys ever since the 2021 season ended. It was expected the receiver room would look different for the upcoming season, and the expectation was the team would rebuild the position. The Cowboys traded WR Amari Cooper, as expected, and lost WRs Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner in free agency. The team had hoped to keep Wilson, but he got too expensive. Dallas did manage to keep veteran receiver Noah Brown for another season, and re-signed WR Michael Gallup to long-term deal. To restock, the Cowboys signed James Washington in free agency and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round. In addition, the Cowboys added four undrafted free agent WRs to the fold to try and find a hidden gem. How have things progressed since April?

It didn’t take long for KaVontae Turpin to establish/prove himself with the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb is the Dallas Cowboys’ no. 1 wide receiver. This title was cemented in stone after the team traded away Amari Cooper this offseason. Being the top dog also means the team must prioritize his health a little more and relieve him of his punt return responsibilities. And considering the team’s backup punt returner, Cedrick Wilson Jr., has vacated the premises, suddenly the Cowboys find themselves without a punt returner. That was until the team signed the USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin. A 5’9”, 158-pound speedster, Turpin led the New Jersey Generals to a league-best 9-1 record before being bounced in the semifinals of the playoffs. Turpin led the USFL with 540 receiving yards thanks to tallying 316 yards after the catch. Four of his catches went for touchdowns. His value extended past just being a pass catcher as Turpin also scored a touchdown on a punt return as well as a kickoff return. Turpin is a very skilled return man. He has nifty feet that provide him the suddenness to change direction on a whim. He possesses excellent field vision, and when he finds a crease he has that extra gear to blow past his would-be tacklers. Turpin is an electric player and now he’s trying to keep a good thing going with the Cowboys.

Noah Brown continues to make a case for a larger offensive role in 2022.

Another day, another Noah Brown sighting. The fifth-year veteran is having as impressive a training camp as anyone on the roster, and at a position of dire need for the Cowboys. With the absence of Michael Gallup and James Washington due to injury, the competition behind CeeDee Lamb is wide open – young upstarts having owned several headlines already while Brown quietly remains the most consistent of them all. He added three catches to his camp ticker on Saturday, and one was an applause-worthy deep grab in double coverage.

Anonymous coach takes a jab at Dak Prescott.

In this tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks by The Athletic, there are not too many arguments about the guys right at the top. But there are - as always - arguments when it comes to judging Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ... a a couple of the surveyed anonymous (of course!) NFL coaches offered a couple of slaps at Dak. Said one: “He’s a solid player. Really solid. He’s not going to change and all of a sudden become something more special.” Said another: “I don’t think there is a major flaw in his game, but I’m not sure if he has like truly hit that upper echelon. I think he is a very healthy 2, a 2-plus. He has never really made that leap.”

Will Anthony Barr helped Micah Parsons take his game to another level?

The Dallas Cowboys went out and added free agent Anthony Barr during the early stages of training camp. Barr was linked to the Cowboys throughout the offseason before eventually signing with the team in August. Barr addresses a need on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys need help rushing the passer and at linebacker. The veteran linebacker has the ability to help in both areas while playing for Dan Quinn. Dallas was smart by adding Barr to the roster for multiple reasons. One of the biggest is how he will help Micah Parsons reach another level in 2022.

