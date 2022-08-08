Cowboys news: Dan Quinn makes it clear that Micah Parsons will be playing multiple positions

Micah Parsons will continue to play multiple positions.

It doesn’t take much to know and understand that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a special player. Not only is he incredibly fast, athletic, and strong, but his ability to be able to play multiple positions (and play them all well) is nothing short of impressive. The reigning unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year came into this league as an off-ball linebacker. He was excellent at that role from the moment he stepped onto the field in Week 1. However, injuries to other defensive players on the roster led Parsons to show fans the Swiss Army-knife player he truly is. When DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot and Rangy Gregory had to sit out due to COVID-19, the rookie was there to step up. Parsons was quick to the quarterback and thrived in an edge-rushing position. There were even times when the Penn State product lined up at cornerback last season. However, when absent players returned, Parsons was moved to a rover-type role. Because of both his versatility and the loss of Randy Gregory this offseason, many fans were wondering if the Cowboys should move the 23-year-old to DE permanently. “I think that’s what makes his skill set so unique. There’s a lot of players that can be on the edge. We’ve seen excellent players, hall of fame players that can rip the edge. There’s not a lot of guys that can move in and out of two spots. It actually causes a lot of matchup problems. The ways that we feature him and try to utilize him… I think also because of his speed it allows us to matchup and have some people behind the ball with that kind of speed. I love the role that he plays. Inside outside. And then using his speed. I’m pleased with how we are featuring him today.” -Dan Quinn

As the Cowboys have injuries to the unit, players like Dennis Houston and T.J. Vasher have flashed for the team.

Life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes an unfortunate situation allows us to grow and emerge better than before. While injuries are often frowned upon, and rightfully so, they have created opportunities for younger players on the Dallas Cowboys roster. In a year where the team lost arguably their best receiver, it seemed as if the Cowboys couldn’t afford any injuries. We knew about Michael Gallup missing time due to rehabbing from an ACL tear. He had surgery in February and will likely miss the start of the 2022 season. In an attempt to minimize that early-season loss, owner Jerry Jones signed James Washington, who had a 700-yard season just three years ago. That plan crashed when he fractured his foot in training camp. He is now expected to miss six to 10 weeks. The wide receiver room had been in question for the first time in a while. That was true before the injury to Washington. The leading cause of that was trading away star-wideout Amari Cooper. With training camp underway, the Cowboys must establish how to make up for their losses. While some say a free agent signing is required, owner Jerry Jones made it known, and rightfully so, that the coaches should give the opportunities to the youngsters already on the team.

Get caught up on anything you may have missed from week two of camp.

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff. Monday: Injuries dominated the headlines on Monday with free agent wide receiver acquisition James Washington going down with a broken foot that will cost him about 6-10 weeks. Despite concerns already present about the Cowboys lack of depth at the position, Jerry Jones said this is “no urgency” to look for veteran additions, Rob Philips writes. Monday was also the first day of padded practice for the Cowboys following their first week of ramp up, and the Talkin’ Cowboys crew broke down what to expect as the team digs deeper into the training camp schedule. Plus, some names to watch moving forward. Tuesday: As to be expected when the pads come on, the physicality of Tuesday’s practice quickly became apparent with a handful of big hits and personalities coming out. However, Mike McCarthy liked the competitive environment that he saw develop. [McCarthy on Competitive Environment] Zach Martin said at the beginning of training camp how the Cowboys were looking to define their identity during their time in Oxnard, Calif., and Cowboys Break team discussed what exactly that should be this season.

That is quite the comparison for the young linebacker. Many think his impact is not far off though.

What a bold question I have here. Comparing a Rookie to one of the greatest defensive players of all time. What am I thinking? Well after Micah Parsons performance last season, it’s safe to say he is a great Linebacker, but does he have what it takes to be at Aaron Donald’s level? Before we begin, yes, I do know that Donald plays Defensive Tackle while Parsons plays Linebacker. Even with those differences, we can still compare the two in stats. Let us first take a look at Donald’s first-year NFL stats. In 2014 Donald played a total of 16 games with 48 total tackles on the season. He also managed to chalk up 9 sacks. Good season for Donald in his first year. Now we can look at Parsons stats for his first season. Last season Parsons played 16 games with a total of 84 tackles. He also was able to grab 13 sacks. A much better jump in the first season for Parsons than Donald. Now given these facts we can see that Parsons had a much more successful first year than Donald did. Does this mean it can continue though? One of the main reasons that Parsons may have gotten a better first year than Donald did is because of the position he plays.

