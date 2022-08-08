 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #11 recap w/ video & tweets

The highlights of what happened today at Cowboys practice.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

After taking a break on Sunday, the Cowboys returned to practice on Monday. Later this week Dallas will play the first of the three preseason games, so things are starting to get a little more interesting. Let’s see how practice went today.

What today’s practice means.

The kickers are under the microscope and had a better day than they usually do.

Your Cowboys punt returner options.

The attendance report.

Boom. TD CeeDee.

Dante Fowler trying to remind everyone he’s still around.

On the other end of that above play, Simi Fehoko works the end zone. Also of note is Will Grier running the 2s.

Another view of that nice Fehoko catch.

Jayron Kearse with a back issue being held out. Hopefully nothing serious.

Play-action for Dak to Schultz. Like it.

Okay, we see you Michael Gallup. Doesn’t look 100% but moving pretty well.

Gallimore with nice work getting Biadasz leaning forward then going around him.

Not the best footwork here, Hill takes advantage with power rush.

Velcro.

CeeDee gets his revenge thanks to a Dak dime.

The veteran teaches the rookie a thing or two.

But the rook isn’t afraid and comes right back for the win.

Find the soft spot and sit. Nice job, rook.

Fehoko is showing up more and more.

Probably would have drawn a flag, but we give Parsons the INT anyway.

Speed in space. Good idea.

And more of that.

Noah Brown continues his quality camp.

UDFA!

Fehoko just catching everything.

When you’re WR1, you have to do this.

Kicker redemption day.

Check out our YouTube recap.

