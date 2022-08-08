Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #11 recap w/ video & tweets

After taking a break on Sunday, the Cowboys returned to practice on Monday. Later this week Dallas will play the first of the three preseason games, so things are starting to get a little more interesting. Let’s see how practice went today.
What today’s practice means.
An important next two practices for Cowboys. Their final two (of eight) installs here in Oxnard. Emphasis on competitive work. Back on field now after coach Mike McCarthy believes team found stride Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rAfTka8XDv— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022
The kickers are under the microscope and had a better day than they usually do.
An (all things considered) encouraging start for the kickers today!— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Jonathan Garibay goes 5-of-7 during special teams period. Lirim Hajrullahu goes a perfect 7-of-7. Both guys hit their last & longest kick of the period, from about 42-44.
a Mojo Moment likely awaits.
Your Cowboys punt returner options.
Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Tony Pollard handling punt returns today pic.twitter.com/ekC3FCNXRx— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
The attendance report.
Among the missing today from practice: Luke Gifford, Jayron Kearse, Rico Dowdle, Ryan Wall, Matt Waletzko, Jeremy Sprinkle, Gallup, Washington, Amon Simon. Jabril Cox is back doing individual drills.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022
Boom. TD CeeDee.
Offense hands a big W in today’s Mojo Moment. Dak to CeeDee. pic.twitter.com/wbTeohROYa— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Dante Fowler trying to remind everyone he’s still around.
Dante Fowler with a sack on Will Grier inside the 5. pic.twitter.com/exiJ6HwmBe— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022
On the other end of that above play, Simi Fehoko works the end zone. Also of note is Will Grier running the 2s.
Will Grier is running the 2s during today’s Mojo Moment. He slips pressure & finds Simi Fehoko. pic.twitter.com/1kG8b6UUaB— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Another view of that nice Fehoko catch.
Simi Fehoko pic.twitter.com/pSdMZOeZj4— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
Jayron Kearse with a back issue being held out. Hopefully nothing serious.
Jayron Kearse (back) and Luke Gifford (groin) will miss practice today.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022
Play-action for Dak to Schultz. Like it.
Dak to Dalton Schultz pic.twitter.com/wmYVM2D2xe— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
Okay, we see you Michael Gallup. Doesn’t look 100% but moving pretty well.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (left ACL) continues to progress in his rehab. pic.twitter.com/aesnyn6N0X— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022
Gallimore with nice work getting Biadasz leaning forward then going around him.
Neville Gallimore vs. Tyler Biadasz. pic.twitter.com/t889sxgAJo— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022
Not the best footwork here, Hill takes advantage with power rush.
Trysten Hill vs Braylon Jones. pic.twitter.com/GphYykUYth— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022
Velcro.
Anthony Brown is the best player in camp, & I’m positive we didn’t have that on our bingo cards. pic.twitter.com/8ggZeKVrJb— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
CeeDee gets his revenge thanks to a Dak dime.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott couldn’t have placed this deep ball to WR CeeDee Lamb any better. pic.twitter.com/UsHgREX8Xv— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022
The veteran teaches the rookie a thing or two.
Watkins throws Tyler Smith.— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022
FYI - their next rep against each other Smith won handily. pic.twitter.com/nHgN7ybQWb
But the rook isn’t afraid and comes right back for the win.
Tyler Smith vs Carlos Watkins pic.twitter.com/qNWbIY5dTR— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Find the soft spot and sit. Nice job, rook.
Dak - Tolbert pic.twitter.com/DJxQ2vy3Eb— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022
Fehoko is showing up more and more.
Simi Fehoko pic.twitter.com/mnzWC6U7u5— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
Probably would have drawn a flag, but we give Parsons the INT anyway.
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons with the interception on pass intended for TE Jake Ferguson. But WR Simi Fehoko is probably correct when gesturing for flag, defensive holding. pic.twitter.com/IX6YqMEfJF— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022
Speed in space. Good idea.
Cowboys offense testing defense with WR KaVontae Turpin’s speed. pic.twitter.com/pKtZ6cNpWR— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022
And more of that.
Beep beep!— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022
Turpin on the pop pass. pic.twitter.com/EJK4jouox1
Noah Brown continues his quality camp.
Dak - Brown.— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022
Right in your face. pic.twitter.com/TUF2L6FgkG
UDFA!
Markquese Bell is getting run with the starters today. Nice PBU here on a ball from Dak to McKeon. pic.twitter.com/eWeYPBCBYb— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Fehoko just catching everything.
Simi Fehoko pic.twitter.com/AsGJrp9E3P— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
When you’re WR1, you have to do this.
Dak to CeeDee for the game-winner pic.twitter.com/JDmsq6Up07— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022
2MD. Coaches put the starters on their own ~25 w/ 1:36 to play, trailing 14-12 with one timeout.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
My guess is they wanted to set up a game-winning field goal, but Dak had other ideas. Went 7-for-8, cappped off by this game-winner with 16 seconds to play. pic.twitter.com/Dz1j46Pn3S
Kicker redemption day.
The second string moved the ball into position for a game-winning FG from ~38-40 yards out. Both kickers made it.— David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022
Might be the best day overall for those guys.
