Cowboys 2022 training camp practice #11 recap w/ video & tweets

After taking a break on Sunday, the Cowboys returned to practice on Monday. Later this week Dallas will play the first of the three preseason games, so things are starting to get a little more interesting. Let’s see how practice went today.

What today’s practice means.

An important next two practices for Cowboys. Their final two (of eight) installs here in Oxnard. Emphasis on competitive work. Back on field now after coach Mike McCarthy believes team found stride Saturday. pic.twitter.com/rAfTka8XDv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

The kickers are under the microscope and had a better day than they usually do.

An (all things considered) encouraging start for the kickers today!



Jonathan Garibay goes 5-of-7 during special teams period. Lirim Hajrullahu goes a perfect 7-of-7. Both guys hit their last & longest kick of the period, from about 42-44.



a Mojo Moment likely awaits. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Your Cowboys punt returner options.

Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Tony Pollard handling punt returns today pic.twitter.com/ekC3FCNXRx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022

The attendance report.

Among the missing today from practice: Luke Gifford, Jayron Kearse, Rico Dowdle, Ryan Wall, Matt Waletzko, Jeremy Sprinkle, Gallup, Washington, Amon Simon. Jabril Cox is back doing individual drills. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022

Boom. TD CeeDee.

Offense hands a big W in today’s Mojo Moment. Dak to CeeDee. pic.twitter.com/wbTeohROYa — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Dante Fowler trying to remind everyone he’s still around.

Dante Fowler with a sack on Will Grier inside the 5. pic.twitter.com/exiJ6HwmBe — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022

On the other end of that above play, Simi Fehoko works the end zone. Also of note is Will Grier running the 2s.

Will Grier is running the 2s during today’s Mojo Moment. He slips pressure & finds Simi Fehoko. pic.twitter.com/1kG8b6UUaB — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Another view of that nice Fehoko catch.

Jayron Kearse with a back issue being held out. Hopefully nothing serious.

Jayron Kearse (back) and Luke Gifford (groin) will miss practice today. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022

Play-action for Dak to Schultz. Like it.

Dak to Dalton Schultz pic.twitter.com/wmYVM2D2xe — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022

Okay, we see you Michael Gallup. Doesn’t look 100% but moving pretty well.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (left ACL) continues to progress in his rehab. pic.twitter.com/aesnyn6N0X — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

Gallimore with nice work getting Biadasz leaning forward then going around him.

Neville Gallimore vs. Tyler Biadasz. pic.twitter.com/t889sxgAJo — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022

Not the best footwork here, Hill takes advantage with power rush.

Trysten Hill vs Braylon Jones. pic.twitter.com/GphYykUYth — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2022

Velcro.

Anthony Brown is the best player in camp, & I’m positive we didn’t have that on our bingo cards. pic.twitter.com/8ggZeKVrJb — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

CeeDee gets his revenge thanks to a Dak dime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott couldn’t have placed this deep ball to WR CeeDee Lamb any better. pic.twitter.com/UsHgREX8Xv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

The veteran teaches the rookie a thing or two.

Watkins throws Tyler Smith.

FYI - their next rep against each other Smith won handily. pic.twitter.com/nHgN7ybQWb — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022

But the rook isn’t afraid and comes right back for the win.

Tyler Smith vs Carlos Watkins pic.twitter.com/qNWbIY5dTR — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Find the soft spot and sit. Nice job, rook.

Fehoko is showing up more and more.

Probably would have drawn a flag, but we give Parsons the INT anyway.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons with the interception on pass intended for TE Jake Ferguson. But WR Simi Fehoko is probably correct when gesturing for flag, defensive holding. pic.twitter.com/IX6YqMEfJF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

Speed in space. Good idea.

Cowboys offense testing defense with WR KaVontae Turpin’s speed. pic.twitter.com/pKtZ6cNpWR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

And more of that.

Beep beep!

Turpin on the pop pass. pic.twitter.com/EJK4jouox1 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022

Noah Brown continues his quality camp.

Dak - Brown.

Right in your face. pic.twitter.com/TUF2L6FgkG — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 8, 2022

UDFA!

Markquese Bell is getting run with the starters today. Nice PBU here on a ball from Dak to McKeon. pic.twitter.com/eWeYPBCBYb — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Fehoko just catching everything.

When you’re WR1, you have to do this.

Dak to CeeDee for the game-winner pic.twitter.com/JDmsq6Up07 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2022

2MD. Coaches put the starters on their own ~25 w/ 1:36 to play, trailing 14-12 with one timeout.



My guess is they wanted to set up a game-winning field goal, but Dak had other ideas. Went 7-for-8, cappped off by this game-winner with 16 seconds to play. pic.twitter.com/Dz1j46Pn3S — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

Kicker redemption day.

The second string moved the ball into position for a game-winning FG from ~38-40 yards out. Both kickers made it.



Might be the best day overall for those guys. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 8, 2022

