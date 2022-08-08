Dallas Cowboys to work out three kickers on Tuesday, including Brett Maher

The Dallas Cowboys have a kicker issue. The moves they have made previously and into this offseason to address it do not seem to be working out. The team held onto Greg Zuerlein longer than most were comfortable with, and upon moving on from him they reportedly considered bringing him back.

It wasn’t until the final day of April that Dallas even added a kicker to the roster when they signed rookie undrafted free agent Jonathan Garibay. On the first day of July they decided to bring in Lirim Hajrullahu, who spent one game on the roster last year, for a kicking competition.

The Cowboys are working out three kickers on Tuesday including former kicker Brett Maher

Monday saw improvement from both Lirim Hajrullahu (who was a perfect 8 for 8) and Jonathan Garibay (6 for 8), but it appears that the Cowboys are not satisfied.

According to The Dallas Morning News. the Cowboys are bringing in three kickers for a workout on Tuesday and former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is among them.

Three kickers, including Brett Maher, will work out Tuesday for the Cowboys at their training camp facility, two people familiar with the tryout said Monday. The upcoming evaluation follows prolonged struggles from undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay, who faces potential replacement. Maher spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in Dallas, making 80.6% and 66.7% of field goals, respectively, for a different coaching staff. Those conversions included a franchise-record 63-yarder in 2019. His accuracy improved to 88.9% last season (16-of-18) for the New Orleans Saints Matt Ammendola and Cole Murphy are the other kickers scheduled to be in town.

Maher improved as a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2021, but signing him would feel like a step backwards for the Cowboys. At the very least it is them looking in the rearview mirror for help on the road that lies ahead.

Matt Ammendola spent six games last year with the New York Jets, the team who decided to bring in Greg Zuerlein this offseason. He made 13 of 19 field goals for them (68.4%).

Cole Murphy is coming off of a season with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers where he made 11 of 12 field goals. He made 9 of the 11 extra points that he attempted.

The Cowboys need help at the kicker position, no one will deny that, but is this the right kind of help?

Update: 7:00pm ET

There will actually be four kickers working out on Tuesday as JJ Molson is a part of the group as well.

He spent part of 2020 and all of 2021 on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.